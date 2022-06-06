The Crow Creek memorial horseback ride arrived at the steps of the state Capitol in Pierre on Saturday to honor those who died and survived Crow Creek and raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women.
The ride began more than a week ago on May 25 in Santee, Nebraska. Since the riders departed Nebraska, they’ve received support from the various communities throughout South Dakota.
“There’s a little tiny town, I think only about three people are living in it anymore. They have a fire hall and when we came through there they offered the fire hall to us,” Jimmy Hallum, one of the ride’s organizers, said.
On Saturday, about 75 people, including about 30 horseback riders, gathered on the Capitol’s steps to share their experiences. When Hallum began talking to the crowd gathered at the Capitol, he asked the non-Native people in attendance how they would feel if it were their daughters who disappeared.
The Crow Creek ride is one of many rides throughout the country that raise awareness of historical injustices done to indigenous people. Injustices that are often left out of history textbooks.
Roughly 300 children died in a single year after being forcibly relocated from Minnesota to the Crow Creek Reservation in South Dakota in the 1860s.
Indigenous people began dying from starvation almost immediately, as they were unaccustomed to the land which was experiencing drought at the time.
“We started that ride to honor the grandmas that did everything they could to feed the kids. In that first year at Crow Creek over 300 children died,” Hallum said.
More than 1,300 people died over a three year period due to starvation and government policy.
“That’s kind of a hidden story and nobody really knows about it. And that’s kind of the start of the trafficking of Dakota women. It happened there,” Hallum said.
This was the ninth year the ride has taken place. Within the last five years, the ride has also widened its focus to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women.
Indigenous women face murder rates 10 times higher than the national average, according to the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women.
Violence towards indigenous women has been happening since colonists first arrived in North America.
Hallum spoke of several historical massacres and violent acts perpetrated against indigenous women and communities. One massacre he discussed took place at Whitestone Hill in North Dakota.
“The commander there encouraged his men to dehumanize the women and they did. When I say dehumanize I mean they raped them,” Hallum said.
A stretch of highway in British Columbia, Canada, was named the Highway of Tears because of the number of indigenous women found dead or that have gone missing in the area.
The name is a reference to the Trail of Tears which was the forced removal and ethnic cleansing of roughly 60,000 indigenous people by the U.S. government from 1830-1850.
Hallum pointed to stereotypes that often leave indigenous women overlooked or ignored.
“That’s the stereotype — they’re out partying, they like to party. That’s what we always hear. They like to party. They just ran away, they’ll be back. They just went to another reservation, they’ll be back. They don’t (come back),” Hallum said.
Hallum said historical trauma can still be felt today. It manifests itself in different ways for different people but a common outlet for that pain is alcohol.
“It’s everywhere. People just struggle. We’ve got high rates of alcoholism, depression. We weren’t like this,” Hallum said.
Despite the pain and trauma that exists in indigenous communities, Hallum said connecting with his culture is something that brings him healing and happiness. Particularly sharing his culture with the younger generation.
“For me happiness is trying to help people learn these things, doing things like we’re doing. To see my grandkids enjoying life, enjoying something they never would have if we didn’t try to do this,” Hallum said.
Back home Hallum hosts community events to encourage children to connect with their culture and avoid things like drugs and alcohol.
Wilfred Keeble, who helped get horses for the Crow Creek ride, echoed Hallum’s sentiments.
“I like being out with the horses, being out with kids. Kids and horses are one awesome combo,” Keeble said.
He said healing is needed on all sides for reconciliation to begin.
Healing is emphasized on other rides such as the Dakota 38 Memorial Ride which honors 38 Dakota men who were hanged during a mass execution in 1862.
“The Dakota 38 ride carries a message. That message is reconciliation and healing … The healing part needs to be done on both sides, not just for the Dakota people, native people, indigenous people. You guys were under a lot of stress when you guys got on the boat and came over here. And you guys still carry that trauma with you,” Keeble said.
No matter which ride he’s on, Keeble said it’s important to carry a message of healing and hope.
Keeble said pains from the past still linger today.
“It’s still going on today. It’s not felt, it’s still happening,” Keeble said.
Mikayla Frick has helped the ride for the past several years. This year she assisted riders by helping reserve space in Pierre and Fort Pierre.
“We’re just trying to bring awareness to it because it’s not like it only happened in the past, it’s still happening,” she said.
This ride and others like it will continue throughout the country to spotlight the historical trauma felt by indigenous people in the U.S.
“Wellness and healing within the continental United States is a good thing for everyone,” Keeble said.
