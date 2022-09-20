A Thompson Falls team that competed in its first-ever Horse Nations Indian Relay three years ago in Fort Pierre will return for this weekend’s Championships of Champions at the Stanley County Fairgrounds.
“After going through everything in three years, we made our mistakes and won a lot of races throughout the country,” Front Line Relay team member and Pierre resident Donny Medicine Horse said. “It’s a really big homecoming for us because it’s the closest (race) to our ranch.”
During a Sunday race in Belcourt, North Dakota, Front Line won the event.
“It’s a good way to end the regular season (before the championships),” Medicine Horse said.
The Championship of Champions showcases the top teams in the United States and Canada. There are more than 10 races a day, typically lasting three to four hours. Leading riders and teams from seven different nations will be here from Idaho, Montana, North and South Dakota, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Wyoming and Canada, according to a news release.
The races begin at 3 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $25 in advance and can be purchased at the Horse Nation Indian Rely Council website. Tickets are $30 at the door. The main event on Sunday includes a $50,000 purse.
During last year’s championship races in Casper, Wyoming, Front Line Relay placed second out of 40 teams. Team members include Medicine Horse, 26, Kaler Kirkie, 21, and Daniel Goodface, 18, both from Fort Thompson, and Jackson Rockwood, 20, from Lower Brule.
They’re eyeing the title this year.
“The competition looks tough, but anything can happen,” Medicine Horse said. “That’s the thrill.”
An Indian horse relay team consists of four members — a jockey, mugger and two holders — and three horses. Riders mount their first horses bareback at the stall, while the holders restrain the other two horses.
After making a lap around the track, the jockey hops off the first horse and mounts the second horse. It is the mugger’s job to catch the first horse. After repeating the process once more, the third and final lap ends at the finish line in front of the grandstand.
A member of the Crow Tribe, Medicine Horse said that they race off-track Thoroughbred horses for the relays.
Raised in Standing Rock, North Dakota, he learned about the relays while attending farrier school in Oklahoma three years ago. Indian Relay racing began around a century ago, but its origins stretch back more than 300 years to when tribes first climbed onto the backs of horses acquired from the Spanish.
“I got curious and when I went back to South Dakota,” Medicine Horse said. “I talked to the boys about it.”
Now, during the four- to five-month season the team competes in Oklahoma, Washington, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska and South Dakota. Front Line Relay took first in the Lower Brule and qualified for the championships.
“It’s just a modern day warrior deal,” Medicine Horse said. “Let’s just say it’s just our way of representing our tribe to other tribes. We take pride if we win, if we beat other teams.”
The jockey rides the horses bareback on tracks that range from 0.5 to 1 mile.
Front Line Relay keeps its horses on a ranch in Fort Thompson. The horses are exercised and tended to daily. The team has a makeshift track at the ranch for morning laps. Thoroughbreds are trained to have a burst of speed in the end, but with the Indian relays, they want that burst in the beginning, Medicine Horse said.
“That way it’s easier for the exchanges,” he said.
Lexie Brewer from the Oglala Sioux Tribe and originally from South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation will compete during the championships with the Brew Crew. The 18-year-old started competing two years ago.
“I know since it’s the Championship of Champions, there will be a lot of tough riders out there,” Brewer said. “There’s a lot more tough competition.”
She grew up around horses and went to some relays before joining a team.
A health science/pre-veterinary major at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, Brewer had always ridden quarter horses. She first had to learn to ride a thoroughbred.
“First I had to gallop the horse,” she said. “They are really powerful. You think you’re a good rider. They will test your skills.”
A trainer taught Brewer to remain calm.
“You gotta practice, go out there and exercise them, too,” she said.
Brewer competed in her first maiden race in Ogden, Utah, in 2020. It involved racing one lap.
“My team last year wasn’t too good, but this year we’re doing pretty good,” Brewer said. “We have a consistent rider, so our Indian Relay Team really did well this year. There’s just tough competition.”
