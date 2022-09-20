A Thompson Falls team that competed in its first-ever Horse Nations Indian Relay three years ago in Fort Pierre will return for this weekend’s Championships of Champions at the Stanley County Fairgrounds.

“After going through everything in three years, we made our mistakes and won a lot of races throughout the country,” Front Line Relay team member and Pierre resident Donny Medicine Horse said. “It’s a really big homecoming for us because it’s the closest (race) to our ranch.”

