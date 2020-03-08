The T.F. Riggs High School Choral Festival is Monday and Tuesday, March 9-10, with a final concert set for Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in the Riggs Theatre. The cost for the concert is $5 per adult and $3 per students, with Activity Passes being honored.
According to music director Rodd Bauck, the Riggs Choral Festival was established back in the early-to-mid 1990s. “When most people hear the words ‘choral festival,’ they think of students from a certain area or region coming together to work and perform,” said Bauck. “In our case, it is a chance for our choirs to work with guest conductors from around the state, as well as from outside of the state.”
“The Treble Choir and the Concert Choir will each have their own guest conductor,” said Bauck. Music for the concert has been chosen by both the guest conductors and Bauck. Over two days, the students musicians will rehearse with these conductors in preparation for the final concert. The Chamber Choir will be conducted by Mr. Bauck
“This is a great opportunity for the students, as it gives them a different perspective on music, rehearsal, and performance. Some musical concepts will be reinforced by the guest conductors, and the students will learn new things as well,” said Bauck. The guest conductors will be working with the students all day in the choir room.
The conductor for the Treble Choir is Nancy Wilcoxen. She has been a long-time private voice instructor at the University of Sioux Falls. “Mrs. Wilcoxen has also been a judge for our Region 5 Small Group Vocal Contest,” said Rauck.
The conductor for the Concert Choir is Jonny Priano, a high school choir teacher and composer from Pennsylvania. “Priano has had a long standing professional relationship with Dr. David Holdhusen and the University of South Dakota Chamber Singers. For the past several years, he has written pieces for that ensemble. He was a guest speaker at the USD Choral Institute last summer,” said Rauck. “At our final concert of the year in May, our Riggs Chamber Choir will be performing a piece written for us by Mr. Priano. For the festival concert, the Concert Choir will be performing two pieces — one arrangement and one original composition — by Mr. Priano.”
