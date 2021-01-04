Sunday, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., a 1995 graduate of Pierre's T.F. Riggs High School, took the oath office to begin his second two-year term as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
On Nov. 3, Johnson easily defeated Libertarian challenger Randy “Uriah” Luallin. No Democrat filed for the office in 2020.
“Today, on Jan. 3, in accordance with the U.S. Constitution, I’ll be sworn into my second-term in the U.S House," Johnson stated via Sunday news release.
"The last few months have been a tumultuous time for our country, and we face real challenges in the months and years ahead. We have a China and a Russia that are not our friends, and they work every day to destabilize and weaken our country. We have an economy that is softer than we want and a pandemic that continues to rage. It will be the honor of my life to spend the next two years working for you. I will do the hard work. I will honor my oath to the Constitution, and I will work with all good people to do good and strengthen our country. Thank you for the opportunity," Johnson added.
Wasting no time getting to work, Johnson on Monday introduced
a constitutional amendment to limit the size of the U.S. Supreme Court to nine Justices. In recent months, liberals have called to “pack the court” after the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
“Since 1869, our Supreme Court has had nine Justices,” Johnson stated via news release. “We are living in a hyper-partisan world and Democrat leaders have already called for additional seats on the court. The control of the Senate hangs in the balance and if Democrats are successful in Georgia, we could very well see efforts to pack the Supreme Court. We must preserve the impartiality of the Supreme Court and setting the court at nine will do just that. My constitutional amendment is more necessary than ever.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.