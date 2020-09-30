Riggs High School adapts to hybrid learning

Students at T.F. Riggs High School are now in their second week of the new hybrid learning model implemented in the aftermath of a COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent quarantining for close contacts.
The school has undergone various changes in operations since the beginning of the academic year, most recently requiring middle and high school students to wear masks in places where social distancing is not possible. Teachers and staff have been preparing to adapt to new methods since the summer, Riggs Principal Kevin Mutchelknaus said.
“The preparation we did during the summer paid off. Teachers are more confident in the technology they’re using for virtual learning. In a way, we’ve been preparing for hybrid learning since last March,” Mutchelknaus said. “The hardest thing is not knowing when it’s gonna end.”
English and journalism teacher Charis Blanchette said the hybrid model has been going well thus far, but that preparing to teach half-virtually was a lot of extra planning in the initial stages.Teachers have participated in more professional development workshops to help with the transition to partially virtual learning and have supported each other by sharing various teaching methods.
“It was kind of stressful up front, but at the end of the day, we’re doing what we know how to do,” she said. “We’re encouraged to use each other and we’re constantly learning from one another.”
The hybrid model allows half of the students to go to school in-person for two days a week and the other half the other two days, meaning there are only 300-400 students attending in-person classes on any given day. Monday is a virtual learning day schoolwide. Every student has a school-provided tablet computer, so the advent of distanced learning is not an undue burden.
Around 12-15 smaller classes that can accommodate social distancing are still allowed to meet every day. Some English and math classes with fewer students can meet in person, along with band, chorus, welding, and automotive classes.
“There are moments of normalcy, but we have to be extra understanding for each individual situation,” Blanchette said.
Blanchette’s journalism class meets in person daily. Although a few younger students have issues coming in because of lack of transportation, the in-person class setting is “nice” for those who can physically come in every day.
“We haven’t lost any time,” Blanchette said.
Students who are required to go to one class in person every day, but have the rest online for half the week can run into transportation issues if they are not old enough to drive themselves. For those students, there are overflow spaces that allow them to remain socially distanced while completing their virtual coursework. So far, the work spaces are usually around half full every day, but that could change once the students who are currently quarantined are allowed to come back. There is a second large work area set up in case the current one reaches capacity, but Mutchelknaus said he does not expect there to be spacing issues.
“So far, it’s worked OK. Our students understand, and the majority of them want to be in school,” Mutchelknaus said. “We’ve learned things about delivering education to students that we didn’t before...it’s a challenge to teach a complete curriculum in a hybrid format. It’s more daunting for us and the students.”
At-risk students from low income families who may have struggled to keep up even with in person classes now face additional challenges with the hybrid model. Mutchelknaus said the school is holding parent-teacher conferences via several different mediums, like Zoom, and reaching out to students directly to make sure that their learning needs are met.
“If we have to, we’ll start knocking on doors and going to homes” to make sure students are keeping up with their schoolwork, Mutchelknaus said.
But, for the most part, students are doing their bit to ensure the hybrid format goes smoothly: Obeying the mask mandate and attending classes both in person and online.
“They want to be in school. One of the best qualities educators have is flexibility, but I think we don’t give students enough credit for also being flexible. Overall, they’re very resourceful when it comes to keeping up with work. They’re responsible for their own education,” Blanchette said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the high school reported two active COVID-19 infections and 36 recovered cases. Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly Glodt said that so far most of the positive infections have been asymptomatic or have only shown minor symptoms, which makes it difficult to identify active infections.
“Thankfully, we’ve had no serious illness,” Glodt said.
