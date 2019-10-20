The T.F. Riggs choirs will present their fall choir concert, “Let All The World In Every Corner Sing,” Tuesday Oct. 22.”
“This concert, simply, celebrates music,” said vocal director Rodd Beck. “It celebrates American music, but it also celebrates music from around the world. All cultures share the same sentiments about music. Through music, we all feel joy, happiness, pain, sorrow and hope. The students of T.F. Riggs High School wish to share their music with you.”
The concert features the Treble Choir (all girls), All State Choir representatives from Riggs, Chamber Choir and the Concert Choir. The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Riggs theater. The cost is $3 for students and $5 for adults. Activity tickets will be honored.
