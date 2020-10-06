One week after Pierre School District leaders reported that every building in the system featured at least one person -- be that person a student or a staff member -- infected with COVID-19, officials observed an overall decline in active cases.
According to figures the district released on Monday, the number of active COVID-19 cases per Pierre School District building now stands as follows:
T.F. Riggs High School — Last week, district leaders listed a total of four COVID infections for Riggs, broken down as two students and two staff members. On Monday, the number for both categories, according to the school system, stood at zero.
Georgia Morse Middle School — The total number of infections at the middle school remains the same as last week at two. The change is that this week, the two cases are among students.
Kennedy Elementary School — Last week, one student and one staff member at the school were listed with active COVID cases. This week, two infections are listed for both categories.
Jefferson Elementary School — Infections here dropped from one to zero during the past week, as the student case is now listed as cleared.
Buchanan Elementary School — The number of cases at Buchanan now stands at zero, which compares to two active student infections last week.
Forty-seven students and 11 staff members in the Pierre School District have recovered, according to officials’ data.
For K-12 schools across South Dakota, the department of health on Monday reported 421 active COVID-19 cases within schools, which is up from the 400 listed last week.
The number of schools across the state with three or more coronavirus cases rose to 45, which is up from 38 last week. However, there are now 671 K-12 schools in South Dakota that report being free of active cases.
