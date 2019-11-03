Friday morning, Nov. 1, there were flashing lights outside T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, but the loud noise wasn’t sirens, it was tunes. They weren’t emergency vehicle lights either, they belonged to the local radio station parked along the entry to Riggs its job was to blast happy tunes as welcoming walk-up music for the students at Riggs.
Once the students mounted the short stairs past the flashing lights, they were greeted by Coordinator of the Governor to Governor Leadership and Mentoring Program Terri Johnson, holding the door with a “good morning” and welcome.
“Today marks the kickoff for the Governor’s Month of Caring, and so we decided to start our kindness campaign,” Johnson said. “Throughout the month we are going to be doing different kindness activities around the school and in the community. This is our kickoff.”
Inside past the entry was a welcome tunnel of students handing out candy and high-fives from the doors to the end of the tile as it transitions to linoleum. Cheering, laughing, holding signs that read things like “Kill ‘em with kindness.”
November was declared by Governor Noem to be South Dakota Month of Caring in a proclamation on Oct. 2, 2019. Designed to be for all citizens and residents in the State but taken a step further in the schools. It is a program executed through governor’s office and the South Dakota Student Council Association.
“We just want every kid who walks through this door to feel welcome today,” Johnson said.
With a smile and her sign, “It’s a kindness campaign to get the freshman, and not just the freshman, but everybody in the school to all feel welcome,” Morgan Nelson, a junior, her favorite subject is “probably math the most,” she said. “To make everybody feel good in the morning.”
“Bullying is widespread and perhaps the most under-reported safety problem in American school campuses,” according to a report compiled by Arizona State University.
“Yeah,” Johnson said. “It’s a problem in everybody’s schools. We work really hard to make kids feel welcome and loved.”
In the report by ASU they cite the Secret Service saying the experience of bullying “appeared to play a major role in motivating the attacker.” The study makes clarification between the difference in contributing factors and actual cause.
“I don’t think it’s that bad at this school,” Nelson said. “But this is the program to help everybody and prevent it.”
Peyton Schlekeway, a junior in Algebra 2, who’s favorite subject is also “probably math,” tutors kids in math and wears a high-visibility colored shirt with big letters saying “mentor” on it while he greeted his fellow classmates over the roar of the marching band 10 feet away, also playing upbeat music to support the welcome tunnel’s enthusiasm.
“It means we do stuff in the community and help kids at the school,” Schlekeway said about being in the program. “We mentor kids through classes, and we can tutor them. We go to different classes, like freshman, and help ‘em get used to the school.”
Schlekeway and his group of fellow mentors help folks year around. Now, there is a month to keep track of their deeds.
“There’s some of it,” Schlekeway said about bullying. “But not too much.”
Watching in the overlook of the entry way, students lined the edges and looked down. Some cheered, some smiled some had their noses buried in their phones, but all, even the somewhat occupied ones, seemed interested and connected to watch their classmates reactions as they came into school.
“It’s a good cause,” Shyann Boyer, a student, said as she watched from above.
