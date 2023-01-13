The students in Justin Tostenson’s mechanics classes got to climb into the hood and all over an 18-wheeler, thanks to a local construction company.
John Morris, president of Morris Inc., pulled up to the garage at T.F. Riggs High School with the big rig.
“They're always looking for ways to improve the classes they offer and how they can help their students,” Morris said.
A Riggs graduate himself, he heard of the need for the students to put hands-on in addition to their textbooks.
“They were talking about how they needed a diesel semi," he said. "Something they can work on with hydraulics and air brakes and electronics. We saw that there was a gap for them to have a running truck, something they can utilize. So we took a truck out of our fleet. Instead of selling it, were gonna bring it here and allow Mr. Tostenson and his students to use that truck as they see fit to educate their students.”
Trade schools in the state prepare students for a career outside of a traditional four-year university. The state created the South Dakota Future Fund to support workforce development statewide. Additionally, the "South Dakota: Dream it. Do it." campaign supports career awareness for middle and high school students. Morris hopes that their donation acts as a spark for eager minds.
“The fact of the matter is 35 percent of these kids that graduate from Riggs high school, or every high school in South Dakota, aren’t going to go on to get further education. And what Pierre high school is doing in giving these students an opportunity, whether it's woodworking or welding or diesel mechanic or drafting, it is showing these students the other opportunities that are out there. We can’t lose sight of these 35 percent of these students that have a bright future within the workforce,” Morris said.
The Department of Education’s State Report Card for 2020-2021 also reported 36 percent of students don't go to a four-year university, which only further illustrates his point.
The school has started offering this diesel class, and not just because they see a demand. Tostenson himself was a diesel mechanic for a number of years. He knows better than anyone how critical it is to have a firsthand experience.
“This is huge. This allows our class to get hands on, get down and dirty,” Tostenson said. “We can set the truck to act up and fault and all my kids can go and actually try and diagnose and work on stuff. They can work on air brakes, they can work on tires.”
Like Morris, Tostenson is a firm believer in the merit of an education in the trades.
“The value is priceless. It's a skill that they have, they take with them. Even if they don’t go into that trade, they have a skill I provide. They can do mechanical things at home,” Tostenson said.
There are even talks within the district to one day offer a CDL training program, further expanding the possibilities for students entering the workforce.
Tostenson is grateful for the support from the community, especially from Morris Inc.
“I just want to say thank you to my administration, the school board for their amazing support as well in allowing me to build and grow the program,” Tostenson said.
