Riggs mechanics
Outside the T.F. Riggs High School mechanics shop, John Morris shows students around their newly donated big rig. Morris pulled the semi from his fleet to give the class a hands-on opportunity.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

The students in Justin Tostenson’s mechanics classes got to climb into the hood and all over an 18-wheeler, thanks to a local construction company.

John Morris, president of Morris Inc., pulled up to the garage at T.F. Riggs High School with the big rig.

Under the hood
Riggs students took a break from their textbooks to look under the hood of a newly donated semi truck. By having a hands-on experience, students will have an advantage if they decide to enter the trades.
Climbing in
Riggs students were eager to climb into their new semi, donated by Morris Inc., ready to learn the intricacies around diesel engine maintenance.

Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

