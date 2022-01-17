The 2021-22 academic year will be the last at T.F. Riggs High School for Principal Kevin Mutchelknaus as the long-time Pierre School District veteran will take on a new job as an education specialist at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte School.
Mutchelknaus told the Capital Journal on Friday that his new job will primarily involve “administrative duties with special ed, so kind of like a director of special education.” Mutchelknaus came to the Pierre School District in 1995 from Cheyenne-Eagle Butte. Since then, he’s spent 23 years in the district as what he refers to as a “utility guy.” Mutchelknaus will finish the current school year at Riggs.
“I was a principal and an assistant principal at the middle school, I’ve been an assistant principal and the principal here now for the last 11 years, I also was the director of instruction for a year and an elementary principal at Jefferson for two years,” Mutchelknaus said. “Kind of filled in at every level other than the big boss.”
Mutchelknaus has spent a total of 16 years at Riggs, the last 11 as principal and five as assistant principal, with the balance of his time in the district spent at Jefferson Elementary School, Georgia Morse Middle School and the central district office. Special education runs in his family to some degree, as his mother made her career in the field.
“I felt like this was kind of a point in time in my career where I felt like all along I was going to maybe start exploring a little bit,” Mutchelknaus said about his decision to head back to Cheyenne-Eagle Butte. “I had a really good experience up there, this position came open. I have a senior daughter, my last child who’s graduating from here. Sometimes I think the most important thing a leader can do is recognize when it’s time to move on for an organization and I feel like I don’t want to get stagnant and be just moving through the years and waiting for the day to get out of here.”
Mutchelknaus said he feels it important to finish strong, and that it feels as though it is time for him try something new.
“I’ve got about five, six more years I think I’ll probably work in the field of education, and so this is an opportunity to explore one last avenue of education that I’ve not experienced as an administrator, and it’s also near and dear to my heart,” Mutchelknaus said.
Of Pierre, Mutchelknaus said there are three things that made the district and the community special to him in his decades in the capital city.
“There’s really three things, and it’s, I think, the parents, the kids and the teachers, the educators from the principal’s perspective,” he said. “We’re really fortunate in Pierre that our parents, the majority of our parents send their kids to school ready to learn and then we’re really fortunate administratively to be able to hire good teachers in this district that take good kids as far as they want to go.”
Mutchelknaus hired current Riggs Assistant Principal Rob Coverdale as a middle school teacher in 1998. On Friday, Coverdale called Mutchelknaus a “tremendous” leader at Riggs.
“I would say, without a doubt for me, he’s had the biggest influence on me, professionally, of anybody I’ve ever been around going back to 1998,” Coverdale said.
Coverdale’s fellow assistant principal, Amy Boutchee, was a student at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte when Mutchelknaus was a middle school principal there. Later on, Mutchelknaus was Riggs’ assistant principal at the same time that Boutchee worked as a Riggs math teacher.
“As a classroom teacher, working with Kevin, he was very inspirational and encouraging to me as I was pursuing my advanced degree in administration,” Boutchee said. “And I feel like, was a big influencer for me about how leadership takes on the caring role, the compassionate role and the sharing role. In this school, no one person can do it all. And I think he’s shown that to me as both a colleague in this office, but also as a teacher in the building, too. Always encouraging leadership from within.”
