T.F. Riggs High School sophomore Jacob Elberson could be the next fast-food tycoon with his Burger Builder business. His idea and research are so good that he not only impressed his business instructor but also earned a position as a top-eight finalist in the recent statewide Big Idea Competition.
Elberson’s eighth-place finish wasn’t an easy win. This year’s event included 238 entries involving 298 students from 34 schools.
The competition selected winners from the eight finalists, with 77 honorable mention ideas and five honorable mention marketing designs entries. The event wrapped up on Dec. 8 at Northern State University – Aberdeen.
Elberson earned $100 in cash and a $1,000 scholarship for NSU, Presentation College – Aberdeen or the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology – Rapid City.
Elberson’s adventure began as a class assignment.
“Twenty-six projects were created as a part of my Introduction to Business class at Riggs,” advisor Cheryl Ulmen said. “This is an assigned project for our class. However, we follow the guidelines of the South Dakota Big Idea Competition so that the students may enter their ideas in the competition if they wish. Twelve individuals or partners chose to submit theirs on the competition website. Also, a past student of the class chose to enter his new idea to the competition on his own outside of the class.”
Elberson almost did not follow through with the competition. He said his idea started as a joke, as a Subway-like place that puts together burgers according to directions from the individual customer — kind of like those Build-A-Bear toy workshops.
Then he got serious and did his research. Because of any possible name infringements, he changed his business’s working name of Build-A-Burger to Burger Builder. Elberson couldn’t think of any other burger place like this — at least not yet.
Elberson had to research what his customers wanted, start-up costs, equipment, day-to-day costs and other substantiated projections. He wanted to go highly automated — as fast as possible. He said that some customers want it to happen instantly, especially if they order online.
His business would be just burgers, including wraps and vegan options, sides, desserts and drinks. It would have flat prices for most items, except toppings such as veggies, cheeses and peppers.
“I was tired of meals being different prices for beef, fish, hot dogs — all would start at $3,” Elberson said.
And keeping fast in fast food is part of the plan. One employee would specifically work with online orderings.
“A person there to keep track and scan your receipt,” he said. “Online ordering is becoming a big thing. We’ll have an app for that.”
He figured that start-up costs, with a new building, would be about $3.72 million, depending on the business’s location.
A good business needs a good location. Elberson based some of his research on the new McDonald’s recently built in Pierre.
Without the building costs, Elberson’s Burger Builder itself would be about $220,000. He said he was amazed at the sheer price of starting a business.
“I never thought it would be so expensive, the business of fast food,” Elberson said.
Then, he decided to compete. Ulmen said Elberson nearly let the chance pass, but she was relieved he had a “change of heart.”
Elberson looked at it as an opportunity.
“What could I lose? I could go there, present it, and have the chance to win,” Elberson said.
Ulmen said that the Big Idea Competition is open to students up to the 12th grade. Initially, the students must explain their idea in written form, addressing five separate topics — concept overview, product or service, market opportunity, competition and management and operations. Students then submit the written idea for judging.
The finalists prepare an in-person oral presentation with a visual component to present to judges. This final presentation is so important that the Big Idea organization partners each finalist with a mentor for preparation assistance.
Elberson gave his elevator pitch — 30 seconds of a quick sales pitch.
“Short like being done during an elevator ride,” he said.
He explained how his idea was different. His full presentation included slides and a logo. The final event required finalists to make a six-minute presentation on their concept for the four final judges.
Elberson also received some tough competition closer to home with his fellow classmates who entered the contest.
“Of those submitted, Jacob was selected as a finalist,” Ulmen said. “Four other projects from Riggs received honorable mention accolades — Danielle Beck and Gretchen Jungwirth, Nehemiah Gregory, Kaylee Miller and Draix Wyatt.”
Beck and Jungwirth also received honorable mention for their project’s marketing design they submitted.
Elberson remained humble despite his top-eight finish.
“I was kind of shocked,” he said. “there were business ideas out there that had to be better. But it was me.”
Elberson thinks, maybe in the future, if someone else doesn’t get ahold of his idea, that he will run with it. In the meantime, he is considering coming up with a new concept for next year’s competition. Elberson might also apply for the similar South Dakota Governor’s Giant Vision Competition.
And during the Big Idea competition, both Ulmen and his parents remained confident in Elberson and his work.
“He’s had this idea, and he tossed it around for this competition,” Elberson’s father, Matt, said. “When you are competing with all those other people, it’s hard to believe your idea could be one of the eight.”
His mother, Rosie, added that she wasn’t surprised by Elberson’s achievement, knowing his creativity going back to his early childhood.
“Once he put his mind to it, especially since it was something he knew what he wanted, he envisioned it,” she said.
