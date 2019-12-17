The 2019 BIG Idea Competition was a big success, with 276 entries involving over 389 students from 29 schools.
According to Kelly Weaver, regional director Small Business Development Center, Aberdeen, the event wrapped up Dec. 11 on the campus of Northern State University. The winners were determined from among the eight final entries with over $30,000 in cash and scholarships awarded.
This year’s BIG Idea competition also included an honorable mention award for those applicants who scored within 10 percent of the finalists. T.F. Riggs High School, with Cheryl Ulmen as adviser, saw seven Honorable Mention Idea entries:
- Business name of Track Wallet, presented by Brecken Krueger and Braedon Foster.
- Business name The Plan B presented by Jenna Keyser.
- Business name Snow Busters presented by Carter Karst and Matthew Lusk.
- Business name Turn Beat presented by Crystal English.
- Business name Rhy's Soap & Essential Oil presented by RhyAnna Schoenhard.
- Business name Simple Change presented by Faith Maunu.
- Business name Which Craft? presented by Emma Hall.
The final event required finalists to make a six minute presentation on their idea for the four final judges. Students also heard from business owner and entrepreneur Phil Zuckerman of Applewood Books, Inc. Phil spoke about the journey of entrepreneurship and the value of leaving your assumptions behind you as you look for new opportunities.
The BIG Idea Competition aims to promote entrepreneurship, spur creative thinking and encourage students to start a business. The competition is coordinated by the Small Business Development Center.
Korbin Leddy of Milbank High School took first place with Korbin’s Steak Express, which aims to sell convenient meat grill packs to customers, such as active camping families. His prizes include a $1,000 cash prize and a $2,000-$2,500 scholarship to NSU, Presentation College or S.D. School of Mines & Technology.
Second place went to the Urban Garden, by Megan Nash of Northwestern High School. The idea aims to provide the urban population with fresh, quality fruit through hydroponic and vertical farming techniques.
Jordan Edwards and Paige Evans of Aberdeen Central High School also placed second with Smart Rides, which aims to help parents transport their children to and from school or extra-curricular activities while providing the children with a snack along the way. Second place prizes include $500 cash and a $1,000 scholarship to Presentation, NSU or Mines.
New this year, all remaining finalists will receive $100 cash and $1,000 scholarships to Presentation College, Northern State University, or the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.
