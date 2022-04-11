At least 56 people have been gathering every day after school at T.F. Riggs High School for rehearsals as students prepare for their upcoming musical “Anything Goes” on April 21-23.
The students have been working hard to fine-tune their production by running lines, blocking, building sets, rehearsing songs and choreography, building sets, arranging costumes and working on the production’s lighting and sound.
Riggs drama department director Jenny Hodges, vocal director Rodd Bauck and orchestra director Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen wanted a workable play for the students to perform.
“We tried to balance what we have available for our orchestra pit, the number of students we have, the number of females versus males,” Hodges said. “It’s a process of eliminating those that won’t work and finding those that will work for everybody. All the moving pieces that have to come together. There’s so many more moving pieces in a musical than there is for any other show because you have the pit orchestra, you have the music, you have the dancing, the set, the costumes, the lights, the sound.”
She said the last musical that used a pit orchestra the school performed was “Bye Bye Birdie” in 2018.
While rehearsals are hard work, they can also be fun, Bauck said, who sometimes dances as he directs.
“It’s a lot of fun, and the students are really enjoying it,” Bauck said.
Hodges enjoyed encouraging the students, telling them not to stumble over their lines and have faith in themselves while pushing forward.
Student Gavin Black Bear likes performing and being on stage with his friends.
“The hardest part is getting the lines and, for me, having the right facial expressions because I’m kind of a smiley person, and my character is a kind of angry a lot of the time,” he said. “So, I have to make that angry face.”
Black Bear added learning the songs is the easiest part of a musical.
On the other hand, Claire Steffensen found memorizing the music is the hardest part, while the easiest part is knowing when certain scenes are.
Lanie Stulken has participated in musicals and singing since the seventh grade, but she found the most challenging part is timing when walking across the stage.
“The easiest part is — I don’t have a lot of lines to memorize,” Stulken said. “So, that’s pretty easy.”
Hannah Gibson found memorizing cues, not necessarily her own lines, the most challenging part, but she found working with other people was easy.
“I’ve been doing theatre for a while, and I love doing it, and a lot of people here love doing it too,” Gibson said. “So, we get along great.”
Tyler Want plays one of the lead roles in the musical and found getting into character was the least challenging aspect of the production.
“I was in the last play, and I thought it would be fun to do another one. And I’m also singing as a part of it, and I like singing,” Want said. “The hardest part is getting everything memorized and going out and doing it right. I play Billy Crocker, he’s a guy from Wall Street, and he gets on this ship, and he’s not supposed to be on the ship, and he gets a thug’s passport and everything to be on there, and he’s trying to chase Hope because he’s in love with Hope.”
Ashlyn Pitlick plays Hope in the upcoming musical, and she comes with a fair amount of experience under her belt. Pitlick said she had participated in nearly all the plays since starting her freshman year.
“It’s just really fun to do it with all of your friends,” Pitlick said. “The hardest part for me has probably been learning all the singing parts because it’s really hard to be independent on your own parts. For me, the easiest part was learning my lines. I didn’t really struggle learning my lines.”
Hannah Trautman said she liked doing plays and thought a musical would be especially enjoyable. She added the soundtrack was also “really cool.”
“Knowing when to go on is pretty easy since I don’t have a main role, so I just get to float around and watch,” she said. “Getting the choreography down has been pretty difficult.”
Bryce Bowman also enjoys musicals but found the dancing a challenging aspect.
“I find them a lot of fun,” Bowman said. “It gives me a chance to sing. A musical adds another level of enjoyment on top of just getting to watch people act out and express themselves. You get to also hear their magnificent voices. The hardest part is the choreography, for sure. The choreography is the dancing part. Basically, I find that kind of harder. I’m not very good at dancing.”
Xzaylin Henderson plays a character outside his comfort zone — Moonface Martin, Public Enemy “No. 13.”
“I love theatre. I love music as well. A musical like this is always fun to have and sing, be a part of. Just being in the presence of people that have the same passion as me is amazing,” Henderson said. “Memorization — I have a few paragraphs that are a little bit hard. The hardest part is probably being loud and obnoxious, like Moonface Martin. The easiest part definitely has to be the music and dancing too. Dancing is pretty easy.”
Hodges said the cast and crew’s energy makes it fun and easy, and everybody enjoys their rehearsal time together, pouring their hearts and souls into this. She said that she would love their work to be appreciated by everybody — where else do you see live theatre, with a live pit orchestra and talented individuals singing and dancing.
“It’s unique. It’s something that none of us have done before,” Henderson summed it up. “It’s definitely not the normal musical. It’s 1962. It’s ‘Anything Goes.’”
