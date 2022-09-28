Although one in every four students in the Pierre School District is Native American, senior Caleb Douglas admits until recently he knew little about their cultures.
That’s changing now that Douglas is taking Native American Studies II course at T.F. Riggs High School.
“I’ve learned that they grow their hair out a lot of times because it’s like a traditional sense of identity,” he said.
The 27 juniors and seniors enrolled in the new elective taught by Kim Bierle went to the Horse Nations Indian Relay Championships of Champions at the Stanley County Fairgrounds on Friday.
“There’s a lot of history in those relay races here,” Bierle said. “They were held not far outside of Pierre. There was a traditional track where they would gather in the 1800s and do these pony races.”
“Culturally, these races are important,” she added.
The students used the Fort Pierre relay races as an opportunity to educate attendees about tobacco-use and suicide prevention. With help from a $7,000 grant from the Department of Health, students set up a booth with literature related to the importance of keeping tobacco sacred but avoiding commercial tobacco.
“When they use pipes for ceremonies (that’s okay),” Bierle said. “Otherwise don’t use commercial tobacco at all. Don’t smoke it in a cigarette.”
The grant also paid for students to build and plant a medicine garden at the high school with sweet grass, sage, echinacea and more. An elder blessed the garden, and there are plans to build a pergola to protect it from rain and sun.
Pierre has offered a Native American Studies I class for years, but added a second-level class that doesn’t require prerequisites.
“We live in a Native American culture every day in South Dakota and this brings awareness and understanding,” Bierle said. “It reinforces the importance of the Native American cultures and for non-natives to have an understanding.”
Senior Sydni Snyder enrolled in the Native American Studies II class because she said she knew little about the culture.
“My mom took me to a few powwows, but otherwise I didn’t know much about the culture,” Snyder said.
She has since learned Native Americans have sacred tobacco.
The students also learned about tanning buffalo hides and their different uses. They labeled all the parts of the buffalo and learned juices from the brain are used to tan hides.
“Sometimes the hides are used to make blankets or a carpet,” senior Michael Molseed said. “Sometimes they are used for drawings.”
“They kept their history (on hides),” Bierle added.
Molseed appreciates learning about the Native American cultures.
“We learned about a lot of their traditions and how they traveled,” he said. “It was cool learning about that stuff.”
Molseed also likes learning the “hands-on stuff,” like braiding sweet grass from the medicine garden.
Bierle said 27 students is a lot for a class.
“When I walked in the room (the first time and saw the students) I knew it would be a good bunch to work with,” she said. “The majority of these kids are not athletes or involved in other school activities. This is an opportunity to show the community we have great kids out there.”
