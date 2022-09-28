Although one in every four students in the Pierre School District is Native American, senior Caleb Douglas admits until recently he knew little about their cultures.

That’s changing now that Douglas is taking Native American Studies II course at T.F. Riggs High School.

Group photo

T.F. Riggs High School students who set up a booth during the Horse Nations Indian Relay Championships of Champions were Tia Rae Scares Hawk, left, Josh Rydberg, Khalan Smart, Kylie Sterling, Jasmine Yaeger, Wiyaka Brewer, Natalie Good Shield and Caleb Douglas. All are enrolled in the Native American Studies II elective.
Prickly pear
Buy Now

Prickly pear grows in the medicine garden outside T.F. Riggs High School.
Medicine garden
Buy Now

Seniors Sydni Snyder, left, Caleb Douglas and Michael Molseed enrolled in Native American Studies II at the medicine garden outside T.F. Riggs High School.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments