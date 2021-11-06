Overlooking the T.F. Riggs High School entrance, there is a garden. It may look like a simple gathering of sage and sweetgrass, but Riggs social studies teacher Kim Bierle has much greater hopes for it.
It is the Riggs medicine garden, strewn with plants traditionally used as medicinal herbs by Native Americans. A white sign oversees the garden, painted with a medicine wheel containing a feathered block Pierre School District “P” in the middle and, at the top, the words “Wopejuta Owoju” — sickness medicine garden.
“Through our Native American Studies class, the kids did a research project on traditional medicinal plants here in the area,” Bierle said. “And so then when they were doing their research... they saw where some of our reservation schools have planted medicinal gardens and different things and so we just got to talking one day in class and I guess it kind of grew out of that. I mean, they’re the ones that decided which plants would be planted and they decided what they wanted on the sign out there.”
The ground on which the garden was planted was blessed last spring by elder Steve Scares Hawk, who would come to Bierle’s Native American Studies classes on Fridays to teach language. Bierle’s close friend Deb Snyder of the Agar-Blunt-Onida School District and Snyder’s husband, Dennis, helped create and put up the sign. Donna and Mike Stroup, who Bierle said are instrumental in developing the Native American Studies curriculum, helped decide which plants would go in the garden.
“Ms. Bierle really, I think, focuses on finding ways to build pride with our Native American students and their culture,” Riggs Principal Kevin Mutchelknaus said. “And as our... Native American population has grown significantly over the last 20 years, and building, I think, comfort in their culture in our school system is really important for their success, educationally, here. Everything we can do, like that garden and the flags and the celebration during Native American Week are all things that contribute to building that pride with our students. I think it’s really important to our climate in our building.”
Mutchelknaus said the Native American portion of the Pierre School District’s student body has grown from 6 percent to about 26 percent over the past two decades.
“That’s pretty significant growth,” Mutchelknaus said.
The garden was rededicated on Oct. 25 by Webster Two Hawk, an Episcopalian pastor and former Rosebud tribal chairman. The hope, Bierle wrote in an email to the Capital Journal, is that the garden “becomes a place where all community members, especially our students, can come and find a place of quiet and healing.”
Bierle said she also hopes that inclusion of language in Native American Studies classes at Riggs becomes more common.
“It’s kind of a holistic approach to things,” Bierle said. “The garden is meant to be a community garden. We hope that if the plants grow and take off that people will be able to come and harvest some sage or some sweetgrass if they need it for prayers or ceremonies. But, too, just a place even here on this campus, we’d like to put some benches up there eventually and you can just go and sit. The kids like to just kind of sit and veg a little bit. Kind of whole atmosphere, I guess.”
