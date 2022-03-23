T.F. Riggs High School math teacher Nichole Bowman was initially perturbed Wednesday morning’s assembly interrupted her students’ classwork, but little did she know it was honoring her.
The school came together to give Bowman special recognition as a Milken Educator Award and $25,000 gift recipient. The Milken Educator Awards, run by the Milken Family Foundation, will recognize about 60 teachers nationwide this year.
Still in shock, Bowman advised all students to work hard, not give up and not let one kid ruin their day.
Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly Glodt said that good teachers such as Bowman deserve recognition.
“We’ve hired over 100 teachers in the last 11 years,” Glodt told the audience. “Believe it or not, we’ve had that kind of turnover here. It really is an honor to have these teachers that you students have every day and have the privilege of sitting in front of every day.”
Bowman began teaching 15 years ago, with this year her first at Riggs and the five before that with Georgia Morse Middle School. Bowman currently teaches geometry and algebra II.
It’s no wonder the award came as a surprise to Bowman. She neither applied nor did anyone recommend her. But that’s how these awards work.
“You can’t apply. We don’t accept nominations. You don’t find us. We find you,” Milken awards’ senior program director Greg Gallagher told the Capital Journal. “We search all over the country to find the best of the best. This is not a lifetime achievement award. This is also a promise of what you are going to achieve in the future.”
Gallagher said that Bowman would also receive an all-expense-paid trip to Los Angeles to participate in a Milken awards forum to improve education across the county. She will work with other Milken educators to improve their craft. It’s not just a financial award, but the network of kindergarten through 12th-grade educators who support one another, Gallagher said.
Bowman said that the surprise and honors were overwhelming and that she was trying hard not to cry. She added that she had been a part of these events before where teachers were honored and never imagined she would be on the receiving end.
The Milken Educator Awards program began in 1987. It recognizes teaching excellence publicly to inspire educators, students and entire communities about the teaching profession’s importance. The Milken Family Foundation called the honor the “Oscars of teaching.”
The program included South Dakota in 2002. Since then, 23 South Dakota teachers have received recognition. In 2013, Riggs’ Shana Davis received the award.
South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson told the Capital Journal after the ceremony that Bowman’s name came across her radar several times during her time in Pierre.
“I’ve been in the Pierre community for about a decade now,” she said. “And the last several years, one teacher’s name kept coming up in terms of just an exceptional teacher making real connections with kids, really helping them to advance with math skills, and contributing with the community. So it’s not a surprise at all to me that the Milken Family Foundation found (Ms.) Bowman and recognized her.”
Gallagher said Bowman had also been on their radar for some time now.
“She’s a leader in her school and a leader in her district,” he said. “She’s helped her students from the eighth grade, who are now with her at the high school, improve on their test scores. And she mentors other teachers. She’s really what we look for in an educator and somebody who is also very involved in her community.”
Bowman suspected the connections she made with the students led to the award, which others in the school and surrounding community noticed. She said officiating volleyball and basketball games may have put her over the edge in getting the honor.
And it’s not just about ensuring the students achieve a solid mathematics footing for Bowman.
“I start by making sure they know it’s not just about math,” she said. “It’s about them — about their education and how they learn, and what they know they are capable of. Half the battle as a math teacher, and probably any educator, is making them believe that they can do it. I really let them keep their own pace. I introduce a topic. Then, it’s really on them. They work in teams — three brains are better than one — and they work together, and they communicate. Communication is a big one.”
Bowman doesn’t know what she will do with the unrestricted financial prize she only received moments earlier.
“That’s not the thing right now,” she said. “Just the honor of being recognized, having all of this for me. It’s overwhelming.”
