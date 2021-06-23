The TF Riggs Clay Target trapshooting team completed this year’s season with a fourth place finish at the State Tournament held in Aberdeen on June 13. 28 student athletes from Pierre participated in the tournament. There were 12 teams competing, with Yankton winning the state 2A division title with a team score of 475.
The Riggs varsity team was led by Jacob Page shooting a score of 96 out of 100. Jayce Beastrom and Luke Jones followed with scores of 94. Noah Smith and Wyatt Rose rounded out the top five with 93 and 91 respectively. The top five scores were used to make the varsity team score of 468. Jessica Hays was Pierre’s top varsity female with a score of 77. Other varsity team members and their scores were Isaac Loe (89), Shawn Van Liere (88), Griffin Gates (87), Andy Page (86), Jaxon Jungwirth (86) and Bryce Becker (80).
In the junior varsity competition, Josh Switzer led the way for Pierre with a score of 89, which was good enough for third place. Megan Rose was Pierre’s top female JV shooter with a score of 69. Other JV team members and their scores were Sawyer Somsen (84), Trey Hutchinson (80), Adisson Westergren (75), Tate Westergren (71), Gavin Townley (67), Shelby Roman (65), Seth Shoup (65), Creed Schnee (62), Stan Hodne (61) and Jenna Keyser (55).
The state tournament also had a Novice division. Colton Cass was Pierre’s top Novice shooter with a score of 82, placing him third overall. Amber Roman was Pierre’s top female Novice shooter with a score of 64. Other novice team members and their scores were Madigan Vogeler (50) and Landon Tipton (45).
On Saturday, June 12, the Riggs skeet shooting team took part in the State Skeet Tournament. It was the first time Riggs had fielded skeet shooters. Even though they didn’t have enough members to compete as a team, they were able to compete individually. Jessica Hays won the female division with a 91. Noah Smith placed eighth, while Griffin Gates tied for ninth. Wyatt Rose tied for 13th.
The Riggs trapshooting team’s five week regular season ended on May 18. This year’s team had 65 student athletes in grades 6 through 12 participate. There were 47 trapshooting teams statewide with 1,348 student athletes participating. Riggs had eight shooters place in the top 100. Their names and places are Wyatt Rose (9), Jacob Page (13), Isaac Loe (14), Jayce Beastrom (29), Shawn Van Liere (36), Lucas Jones (54), Jessica Hays (62), and Noah Smith (95).
On March 25, the team conducted its awards honoring graduating seniors and top student athletes’ accomplishments. The 2021 graduating class members are Jayce Beastrom, Jessica Hays, Jenna Keyser, Zach Letellier, Justin Merriman, Jacob Page, Shelby Roman, Wyatt Rose, Cooper Swartz and Addison Westergren.
Lilly Seiner was named the Most Improved Female, while Cooper Hilmer was named the Most Improved Male. The top female shooters were Jessica Hays, Shelby Roman, Megan Rose, Jenna Keyser and Jenna Bush. The top male shooters were Wyatt Rose, Jacob Page, Isaac Loe, Jayce Beastrom and Shawn Van Liere. Wyatt Rose earned the Top Overall Shooter and Rob Loe Memorial Award, while Jacob Page earned the Coaches Commitment to Excellence Award.
The Riggs coaches and student athletes would like to extend a special thanks to the Pierre Izaak Walton League for providing a top notch facility for the team to use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.