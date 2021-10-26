The T.F. Riggs volleyball team ditched their typical green-and-white uniforms for pink to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month during their Oct. 19 match against the Huron Tigers, on a night when they raised about $2,000 for Avera St. Mary’s Hospital’s Helmsley Center.
The Helmsley Center opened in 2018, with its centerpiece being the sixth Avera Cancer Institute, the first medical facility in the area able to offer radiation-based treatments. Riggs head coach Tiffany Stoeser said she doesn’t know where exactly the money will be used as needed.
“It feels great to raise this much,” Stoeser said. “You know, we had some families and coaching staff close to us that have cancer currently and are familiar with the treatments and what is needed to beat cancer and so this hit close to home for us and we wanted to raise as much as we can and there was good crowd support that night. So thanks to all the community support and the family support we were able to raise quite a bit of money.”
Stoeser said the team raised money through the sale of baked goods provided by team family members, the raffle of a breast cancer awareness quilt, two team-signed volleyballs and t-shirt sales provided by Riggs soccer players. Separately, Dairy Queen also donated $20 for every kill the team scored during the match, though Stoeser said that money will be going to the same cause.
“I don’t know what it was (last year), but the gym was definitely much more crowded, much more full of people... and there was more things that we sold this year, so yeah, there was more money donated” than in 2020, Stoeser said. She said attendance for the game was definitely higher than usual for Riggs’ 2021 season, as well.
“Our team just really thanks the crowd support and everybody that showed up that night,” Stoeser said. “The gym was just full of people in pink, and I think in addition to money just showed how much community support we have for the cause.”
Riggs athletic director Brian Moser said teams from around the state have been having such awareness nights throughout this month, including on Oct. 14 when Riggs visited the Yankton Gazelles.
“I think it’s an outstanding event,” Moser said. “It’s a great night for the sport to be able to recognize something like prevention of cancer or cancer awareness. It really hits home, I’m sure, to a lot of our community members, and then it always hits the hardest some of our athletes who have family members who have battled cancer, fought off cancer and won the fight against cancer. So, you know, any time that we can be a part of that and raise money to help that fight, I’m all in on that and it’s a good thing for our team and it’s a good thing for our community.”
Avera Community Giving Officer Kellie Yackley expressed gratitude for the team and the many others who have donated their time and money throughout October in a Monday statement.
“So many people have stepped up to make sure October’s Think Pink month is a success,” Yackley said. “We are so grateful for the ongoing support from our communities.”
Riggs volleyball is back in action at home Tuesday against the Brookings Bobcats. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.
