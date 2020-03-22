The Right Turn is offering online community classes the second half of April

According to Nancy Schlichenmayer, early childhood specialist with The Right Turn, the classes are only $5 each. Call 605-773-4755 to register for any of the classes.

April 15 – 5-7 p.m. Early Childhood Training - Toxic Stress/Resiliency. Identify trauma in childhood and discuss its impact to development. Learn about strategies to provide positive supports for every child.

April 18 – 9-10:30 a.m. Early Childhood Training - Inclusion. Learn about resources and strategies for working with children who have disabilities.

April 18 - 10:30 a.m. to noon. Early Childhood Training - Toxic Stress/Resiliency. Identify trauma in childhood and discuss its impact to development. Learn about strategies to provide positive supports for every child.

April 18 - noon to 2:30 p.m. Early Childhood Training - Professional Business Practices. High quality, caring, and ethical best practices for professional and business policies and procedures.

April 20 - 6-7:30 p.m. Early Childhood Training - Sanford Harmony. Explore this social emotional learning program.

April 30 - 6-7:30 p.m. Early Childhood Training Collective Leadership. Explore how collective leadership builds a shared vision. Learn how shared responsibility and cooperative decision making can strengthen your child care program.

