Right Turn’s Touching Hearts raffle jackpot drawn

“We are so grateful to the community for supporting our programs this year,” said Mary Gates, executive director of the Right Turn. “This Touching Hearts fundraiser, along with many other donations, makes it possible for us to make sure that every person in our community has the opportunity to learn things that help them support their families and be successful.”
What date was the raffle program started? “We initially started the raffle at Trappers baseball games last summer,” said Mary Gates, executive director of the Right Turn. “The first drawing was on June 14, and we had a few early winners who each got $50. Tammy Neale drew the Ace of Hearts to win $530 on July 4, 2019, and we started over with a full deck of cards at the next game."
How many winners have there been? “There were a total of 19 winners at the Trappers baseball games last summer. We still had 39 cards in the deck, so we continued with a weekly drawing at The Right Turn. Several merchant partners around town helped us sell tickets and people no longer had to be present to win. Since then, there has been a winner every Tuesday since August 13. There have been a total of 41 winners who each won $50, and then Clayton Stoeser won the pot on Tuesday, January 7."
How much total did the Right Turn receive? ”We received a total of $13,900. This was a 50/50 split, so we also set aside $50 for our education programs each time we paid out $50 to a winner. This does not count the additional funds we received from several people who donated their weekly winnings back to us."
Do you think a similar program will be started? “The Trappers manager Jackson Bruce has asked us to return again next summer. I think we will most likely start there again like we did last year. Several people in the community have encouraged us to do it again. It has been fun, and the community support has been terrific.
Countless people who bought tickets told us how happy they were to support our organization, and many of them shared personal stories about how they or someone close to them had been directly impacted by our organization over the years. One very memorable person told me about being a farm wife in the 1980s when her family farm fell on hard times. She needed a job to keep her family afloat, but she had never worked outside the home and lacked the skills to qualify for a decent paying job. She took classes at The Right Turn and ended up with a long-term career in state government. Now with her in retirement, her state pension is helping to support her family."
Did the number of tickets sold tend to increase with the growing pot? “Definitely. We sold $2,660 in tickets during the final week of the drawing. There was also a big uptick in sales right before Christmas, and some people bought them as Christmas gifts.”
What are some of the Right Turn activities that this fundraising has benefited? “This raffle, along with many other donations, allowed us to exceed our overall goal of raising $25,000 before December 31. Fundraising efforts from our Board of Directors and volunteers between May and December brought in a total of $28,656 in new revenue. All of these funds support our education programs. The Right Turn makes sure that every person in the community has an opportunity to gain the knowledge and skills they need to support their families and be successful. Our students include adults preparing for important exams, preteens learning babysitting skills, community members learning English, and child care providers learning how to support healthy child development.
Specific programs include computer classes, GED preparation, English Language learning classes, American Red Cross babysitter certification training, CPR certification, and lots of training and technical assistance for child care providers. We receive funding from the Capital Area United Way, SD Department of Labor & Regulation, SD Department of Social Services, the SD Statewide Family Engagement Center, Walmart Foundation, the Mother of God Monastery and many local businesses and individuals who believe in our work. Fundraisers through Facebook generated $3,770 last year," said Gates.
