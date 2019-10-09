Now through the end of the year, the South Dakota State Historical Society — State Archives is hosting a new popup exhibition from the National Archives at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.
“Rightfully Hers” commemorates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The exhibit features simple messages exploring the history of the ratification of the 19th amendment, women’s voting rights before and after the 19th, and its impact today.
Despite decades of marches, petitions, and public debate to enshrine a woman’s right to vote in the Constitution, the 19th Amendment – while an enormous milestone – did not grant voting rights for all.
“Rightfully Hers” co-curator Jennifer N. Johnson says: “The ratification of the 19th Amendment was a landmark moment in American history that dramatically changed the electorate, and although it enshrined in the U.S. Constitution fuller citizenship for women, many remained unable to vote.”
The exhibit is part of the South Dakota Archives Month celebration during the month of October.
“Archives Month is an annual celebration to acknowledge the value of the historical record, to recognize those who maintain and make accessible the records of our state, and to publicize the variety of ways archives provide knowledge about the historical and cultural heritage of South Dakota,“ said state archivist Chelle Somsen. “This exhibit is a great example of the resources available in archives and how that information is used to educate and bring awareness to events in our history.”
“Rightfully Hers” is organized by the National Archives and Records Administration. The exhibition is presented in part by the National Archives Foundation through the generous support of Unilever, Pivotal Ventures, the Carl M. Freeman Foundation in honor of Virginia Allen Freeman, AARP and Denise Gwyn Ferguson.
For more information on the South Dakota State Archives, please visit history.sd.gov/archives.
