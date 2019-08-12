Once again, Frankie Rinehart, of Highmore, was invited by Sherwin Linton to play and sing with the Cotton Kinds opening the Sherwin Linton Show at 1:30 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, September 2, at this year’s South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
The stage is on the west side of the fairgrounds. Sherwin Linton stage is sponsored by AARP.
Rinehart has enjoyed performing, and being invited by them in the past. This is her seventh year as a guest appearance. She said she appreciates all the hometown support, and it is always nice to see all the familiar faces out in the audience.
“It is just great to be on stage with the Cotton Kings and Sherwin,” she said. “They make you feel so at ease. It is really fun! See you at the Fair!”
Rinehart also performs in Pierre at the Hughes County Senior Center and Parkwood Apartments, besides her regular performances at Highmore Health.
