The River Cities Missing Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), of Pierre, hosted two viewings and discussions of the documentary film ‘Somebody’s Daughter,’ Saturday, March 7, in the River City Transit Building meeting room, in Pierre.
“I first heard about this documentary on the internet January 9,” said Jenny Ponca, Pierre. “It came out with the Tribal National Council down in Las Vegas, so I requested a screening here and I got a response back right away. I felt like Pierre needed this awareness to be known because of what happened to other families in our town. The awareness is just not known around Pierre.”
Ponca was born on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, but moved to Pierre when she was two years old and has not lived anywhere else since.
“I believe that things happen to us Native Americans off the reservation too,” Ponca said. “There needs to be awareness known off the reservation, instead of just on it. Focusing on the reservation is more important, but we too have crimes and stuff happen to us women off the reservations.”
“It’s something new to all of us actually, but Representative Tamara St. John told me it takes just one voice to get something heard,” Ponca said. “So, now I’ve got a group of about 10 of us, and we will continue to let this awareness be known around here. Hopefully everyone will come and educate themselves and learn what this is all about.”
“Last year we saw the passing of the MMIW Bill, the Senate Bill 164, which was merged with a couple of other bills, and we have a lot of testimony that came from all over South Dakota and Indian Country on the issue,” St. John said. “We still have work to do, though.”
St. John feels the passing of the bill brought awareness to circles where maybe there wasn’t much. Now she says they are talking to the attorney general to try to link the databases of missing people. She said she feels it is important to be present at events where people are pushing for both progress and protection.
“I think it’s important to be here to see where we can take the conversation, how to develop things like a task force or some sort of cohesiveness protective measures within the tribes too,” St. John said. There aren’t many tribes with laws or codes to deal with missing women, St. John said.
“What it comes down to for me is, I am not the expert,” said St. John. The ladies you see here are working with this every day. My goal is to listen to them, hear what their suggestions are on how to remedy these things. But, some of it also needs to happen within the tribes themselves.”
According to a report compiled by the University of Colorado Boulder, native American women experience sexual assault at a rate seven times higher than Caucasian. The U.S Department of Justice found that murder rates more than 10 times the national average are faced by American Indian women.
Another topic discussed in the movie is “man-camps.” Man-camps are temporary facilities for housing mostly male workers on resource projects like oil, pipeline and mining. The documentary makes a correlation between these encampments and violence against women.
St. John has discussed the repercussions of what such worker-communities will bring when they are created in South Dakota when construction is done, say on pipelines, is started in the state. While law enforcement has said they are ready, St. Johns, from what she hears from her sources, doesn’t think South Dakota is prepared for such worker communities. In the documentary, one police investigator in Montana noted how in the man-camps, in the case of supply and demand, demand is often higher than supply. This causes the price of sex and drugs to be double and triple what is normally expected at street value in the nearest cities.
One guest of the presentation was South Dakota State Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. “I did think it was very moving,” Ravnsborg said. “I did think we had lots of awareness and learned about Montana. It tried to explain how drugs and human trafficking all comes together. As you fight one, you fight the other, and I thought that was a very positive message from the movie and the more attention it can get the better.”
St. John feels it is important for departments involved to bridge the gaps between jurisdictions.
In November 2019 President Donald Trump had declared an executive order creating a taskforce to investigate missing murdered Native American and Alaskan Native American women. Ravnsborg said that anyone, with any information concerning missing people, should call his office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or any of the other hotlines for missing or exploited people and children. They should call someone, Ravnsborg said.
