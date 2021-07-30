The River Cities Public Transit has been growing since it first took to the road in 1999, providing public transportation services as a nonprofit. What started in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area now covers all or part of 11 counties — and the doesn’t include the many more River Cities serves while meeting veterans’ transportation needs.
Rivier Cities provides services to everyone, from the general public to veterans, medical, youth and ADA-compliant transportation. But Ron Baumgart, the nonprofit’s executive director, said the public might not be aware of River Cities’ round-the-clock services available to them.
“We have been so busy that we often cannot get our story out there enough,” Baumgart said after referring to some people not knowing the transit system runs 24 hours, seven days a week. “We are open every hour of every day. We never close. As far as I know, we are the only rural transportation in the country that provides 24-hour service.”
And the drivers are committed to ensuring the community has reliable transportation available. Baumgart said several drivers like to work Thanksgiving and Christmas. He said the drivers believe it makes a difference in people’s lives, such as senior citizens having the means to visit their adult children and their families.
Public transportation doesn’t just provide seniors with independence. It also gives individuals a chance to earn a living.
Baumgart enjoys recounting a story about a woman he recently met working at a Pierre store. He said she recalled River Cities’ transportation making it possible for her to take a job about 15 years ago, which ultimately helped her get off welfare.
Baumgart also recalled when the AARP Transportation Committee toured the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Transit. He said one visitor asked what the dialysis patients did before the transit center came along. Baumgart remembered one of the tribe’s elders responded, they just died.
Transport capabilities
While most people familiar with River Cities might instinctively picture the white shuttle buses seen around town, there’s actually much more capacity available to meet transportation needs. The group’s flexibility includes seven-person minivans through 83-passenger buses.
Baumgart said the nonprofit has six four-wheel-drive vehicles at its disposal for those essential times when weather and terrain can’t interfere with a medical appointment.
But many of the day-to-day vehicles are the “cut-away” shuttles, which can provide services for wheelchairs.
Baumgart said River Cities has a lot of moving parts. In 2001, it had “two and a half working vehicles,” he joked.
Now the nonprofit boasts 100 vehicles, with drivers working overlapping shifts and some buses rolling out before others roll in.
Growing service
River Cities’ business has grown about 10 percent over the previous year. What started as a Pierre and Fort Pierre transit service now includes the Cheyenne River Sioux Transit, East Pennington County Transit, Haakon County Prairie Transit, Hyde County Transit and Sioux Falls satellite agencies.
Local coverage includes Hughes, Stanley, Hand, Hyde, Dewey, Ziebach, Haakon, East Pennington, the north half of Jackson, Jones, and Lyman counties in Central South Dakota.
River Cities spokesperson Jess Marlow said 34 counties in South Dakota qualify for the Highly Rural Transportation Grant, which gets registered veterans to and from their medical appointments and procedures.
He said 5,682 total veterans live in the “highly rural” counties, which consists of those with 7.5 or fewer people per square mile.
And since the fiscal year started on Oct. 1, Marlow said the nonprofit transported 888 veterans, not counting those in six Eastern Wyoming counties also considered highly rural.
River Cities also provided youth with plenty of rides. Marlow said the group gave 76,601 youth rides during the 2020-21 school year.
“The kids we move, their parents don’t have to take an hour off of work to pick up their kids after school or go to the YMCA,” Baumgart said.
The buses also transport kids to and from after-school and summer programs.
River Cities also provided 854 rides from Jan. 1 through June 30 as part of the South Dakota 24/7 Sobriety Program — a state program designed to reduce recidivism, reduce taxpayer expenses, increase public safety and permit offenders to maintain employment. Participants must take a morning and evening alcohol test.
“There are so many things behind the scenes. Because they can get to these testings, these people can stay out of jail, go to work, stay with their families. It’s a good thing,” Baumgart said.
He added that usually from about midnight to 2 a.m., some people shouldn’t be driving. And that’s where River Cities comes in to help keep late-night revelers and bystanders safe.
“We provide a safe ride home. It’s a smart choice,” Baumgart said.
River Cities also provided 23,435 employment trips from Jan. 1 through June 30. Baumgart noted he hadn’t realized how many people start work at 4 a.m. or other times when 24-hour transportation is required.
Training, competition
From July 27-29, River Cities held practice and testing at its main facility at 1600 E. Dakota Ave.
Drivers, dispatchers and other employees took a three-phase test — vehicle inspections, loading ADA-assisted passengers and driver training, including a cone-lined course.
“The overall reason is to keep our drivers up-to-date and safe, to see what we are really good at, and to make things as efficient as possible,” Pierre’s safety and training coordinator Adam Sharkey said.
Sharkey led the 12 judges as the employees made their way through the timed phases.
The testing will also help the drivers prepare for the Dakota Transit Association of S.D. and N.D.’s three-day September competition in Fargo. Last year’s competition took place in Watertown, but Pierre could host one in the next couple of years.
The competition’s winners compete in the national competition — the next one coming in 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Drivers get less than 7 minutes to go through a 100-cone and 10-barrel course. The drivers also get judged on backing and a controlled 20-mph stop — with scores given based on how many inches the front bumper is to the cone. Touch, tap or knock a cone over and you lose points.
“Like in gymnastics, a perfect score is darn near impossible,” Sharkey said.
Even if every driver scored more than 900 points out of the 1,000 total available in all three phases, they won’t all go to the competition.
“We are never closed, so all our drivers cannot go,” Sharkey said.
About six to 10 drivers usually go to the “Road-eo event.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.