Four South Dakota organizations have been selected through a competitive selection process to be a part of the South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) Nonprofit Savings Account program.
These four are River Cities Public Transit in Pierre, Area IV Senior Nutrition in Aberdeen, Performing Arts Center of Rapid City, and Western Dakota Tech Foundation in Rapid City.
From the beginning, River Cities Public Transit, headquartered in Pierre, has provided safe, reliable and courteous public transportation to the members of the communities it serves by promoting quality of life, livability, self-sufficiency and freedom through mobility. Today, River Cities Public Transit provides rides to seniors, students, veterans, people with disabilities and the general public in an 11-county area in central South Dakota.
Each organization will receive the challenge grant, and after raising $80,000 from supporters in a two-year period, the individual organization will receive $20,000 from the SDCF. The combined funds will establish a $100,000 endowment fund at the SDCF. Funds will be invested over time, and interest will create a long-term revenue source to support each organization.
The fundraising period is from October 1, 2019, through September 30, 2021. To donate to any of these organizations, visit SDCommunityFoundation.org/NSA.
“The South Dakota Community Foundation is committed to strengthening nonprofits in our state through the power of endowment,” said Stephanie Judson, president SDCF. “The Nonprofit Savings Account program, started in 2015, allows the SDCF to bolster fundraising efforts that build endowment funds, helping nonprofits thrive today and well into the future.”
