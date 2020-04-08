Caleb Gilkerson, the riverboat captain trying to run for mayor of Pierre, is taking the city to court over a second city commission vote to keep him off the ballot.
“We are filing an appeal,” he told the Capital Journal on Wednesday. “The paperwork went in today, I believe.”
Gilkerson is a partner in a Pierre farflung family business, Steamboats, Inc. at 511 W. Dakota Avenue. Over the decades it grew from a fish and bait shop to include scuba diving classes that can include winter trips to other and warmer lands; wild game and fish processing, fish guiding and retrieving vehicles that fall through the ice on the region’s lakes and rivers. In 2017, Gilkerson and partners bought a paddlewheel river boat in Cincinnati and brought it to Pierre. Dubbed the Sunset with Gilkerson at the helm, it gives popular charter rides up and down the Missouri.
But his effort for two years to obtain a docking space on the Pierre side of the river for the Sunset led to rancorous public exchanges between Gilkerson and especially Mayor Steve Harding.
After one such incident in December 2018, Gilkerson announced he would run for mayor when Harding’s term was up in the summer of 2020.
But late last month when he handed in his nominating petitions with signatures of more than 50 people supporting his chance to run against Harding, city officials questioned if his given residence at Steamboats, Inc. on Dakota Avenue qualifies as a legal residence under city code.
After a long public hearing on March 31, that included Gilkerson making his case, the City Commission voted 4-0 that 511 W. Dakota Ave. cannot be considered a residence for the purposes of running for city office, because it’s zoned only for businesses. Harding recused himself from the hearing and vote.
Gilkerson said that for years it’s been his home, although he often spends time traveling for work or living with his girl friend and business associate, Jess Burchill, in her Fort Pierre house.
The city commission hired attorney Richard Tieszen to make their case that because the Steamboats, Inc., property is zoned only for business, Gilkerson can’t claim it as his residence, even though he has living quarters on the second floor.
Gilkerson told the Commission that on the short notice, he had difficulty obtaining legal counsel at the March 31 meeting. The Commission granted him a second go-round, on Tuesday, April 7, and he was accompanied to the hearing by Pierre attorney Brad Schreiber.
Again, Mayor Harding recused himself and Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff presided. In a key change, Mehlhaff ordered that “being this is a rather serious issue,” any witnesses should be sworn in. That included Gilkerson and Norm Weaver, former city building official who phoned in his oath and testimony. Attorneys and city commissioners did not need to be sworn in.
Schreiber provided photographs showing the living quarters on the second floor of Steamboats, with beds, a shower, dresser and kitchenette area. Through Schreiber’s questioning, Gilkerson described how he had used the “511” address for years for many business and personal documents, including his driver’s license and voting registration. He described living at about three other locations in Pierre over the past several years, but said 511 W. Dakota was the only residence he owned.
Gilkerson said h remembers being assured by Norm Weaver in about 2002, when Steamboats was being renovated, that he was OK using the second floor as a residence because it had been “grandfathered in” when a new city ordinance prohibited properties from “mixed use,” of business and residential without special permission.
But Weaver, questioned by Tieszen, testified, via phone, that he had no recollection of speaking to Gilkerson about any living quarters in the property.
Tieszen told the commission that because Pierre is a “home-rule” city, it can set its own rules for what is required for residency to run for city office. The city must follow state law but it can set stricter city rules than the state requires, Tieszen said.
Schreiber, arguing Gilkerson’s case, told the commission that “South Dakota law and the state supreme court has been clear” on what constitutes residency: “Where do you intend your home to be? There is no reference to zoning ordinances. It’s where do you intend to live? And we have presented a plethora of evidence where Caleb intends to live. He has used 511 West Dakota as his residence, but it’s also his business.”
If the commission does not recognize that, it leaves Gilkerson apparently without any home at all in the town where he grew up and has spent his life, Schreiber said.
“Is he just wandering somewhere and he doesn’t have a residence? That’s not possible.”
Even though Gilkerson admitted to Tieszen that he had spent perhaps only three days since Jan. 1 staying at 511 West Dakota, Schreiber said Gilkerson’s work meant he was like a traveling salesman, who only resides at home on weekends.”
But Mehlhaff grilled Gilkerson on how he used the 511 address for so many purposes over the last 10 years — for driver’s licenses, mailing purposes — , even when, by his own testimony, he was living at other places in Pierre which he claimed as his residences at the time.
His 511 address may be his mailing address, but that doesn’t make it his residence, Mehlhaff said.
The commission again voted 4-0 to disqualify Gilkerson from appearing on the ballot as the sole challenger to Harding, who is running for his second three-year term as mayor.
Tieszen and Mehlhaff made it clear that Gilkerson could challenge their finding in state circuit court.
Gilkerson told the Capital Journal the paperwork would be filed this week, perhaps as early as Wednesday, to appeal the city’s decision.
There should be time to still get his name on the ballot, he said.
The city election has been set for June 2, the same date slated for the statewide primary election will be held.
But there’s a good chance state officials will postpone that election because of difficulties state and local officials may have pulling off an election during this time of state-ordered social distancing and avoiding crowds because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
