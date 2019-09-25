The city of Pierre will hold its annual fall clean-up of Riverside Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 15. People are asked to retrieve any mementos, flowers, or other objects that have been left at the graves of loved ones. Any items that have not been removed by Oct. 15 will be removed by cemetery staff.
Clean-up, though, is only one aspect of the multi-faceted work done year-round at the Riverside Cemetery.
Jim Fahey, cemetery superintendent, started with the city in its parks department in 1976. He was installing underground irrigation lines and helping with landscaping, which had him helping out at the cemetery. When then-superintendent Roger Frazier passed away, Fahey stayed on as the new cemetery superintendent.
The cemetery was originally started in the late 1800s. According to Fahey, it was started by a local cemetery association, and the city acquired it sometime in the 1940s. It is still owned and operated by the city of Pierre.
In the 1800s, there were on average of only about five burials a year. The use of the place has been constantly increasing. Today, burials average around 70-75 annually. To date, about 5,700 burials have been performed, with over 2,800 of these done since 1978 when Fahey became the superintendent.
Starting out with 35 acres, the Riverside Cemetery now has around 400 burial sites in that acreage remaining for purchase. In August of 2001 the city purchased 52 additional acres, of which 25 are to be developed into burial sites and roads. This will give the cemetery an additional 12,400 burial sites. On average there are 40 to 50 burial sites sold per year. Adding all burial sites together and taking the average burial sites sold per year, Riverside Cemetery should last well over 100 years.
The cemetery is not just a place. Fahey is not just a superintendent. “I think he does a lot more counseling of family members than people would anticipate, and I know he takes great pride in keeping the grounds beautifully manicured,” said Brooke Bohnenkamp, with the city of Pierre.
“I don’t mind dealing with death because I’m always helping people,” said Fahey. “It’s one of those jobs that I didn’t know I’d like, but then I was good at it. I enjoy helping everyone. There’s more to cemeteries than mowing, watering and digging.” Fahey also serves as the sexton; he manages all the records — plots, sales, burials, etc. for the cemetery.
In the last 80 years, there has been only three cemetery superintendents at Riverside. Most of the changes that have occurred have happened in the more recent years. For example, prior to the installation of underground irrigation lines, fire trucks were used to water portions of the cemetery. Until 1965, all the graves at Riverside were hand dug.
Some things happened a long time ago. A plaque at the entrance to Riverside Cemetery in August of 1990 reads “Riverside Cemetery, entrance installed July 26, 1928, by Women’s Cemetery Association.”
All burial sites sold, deeds issued, billings, and record keeping are done at the cemetery office located at the cemetery. “It is a public cemetery. If you buy a plot, you can be buried there,” said Bohnenkamp. Assisting with offering cemetery information are the two funeral homes in Pierre — Isburg Funeral Home on Main Street and Feigum Funeral Home on West Pleasant.
Except where families do the requested work, the cemetery staff does the clean-up during the rest of the year. There are two public-included cleanups each year; one on April 15 and one on Oct. 15. The April cleanup removes all the materials left from the holiday season and prepares the facility for Memorial Day. The fall cleanup removes all these items that have accumulated, as well as removes leaves, blows out the irrigation system, and other necessities.
Clean-up is constant year-round to keep the place looking sharp. Every year, large numbers of family members come to Pierre, looking for the resting places of their ancestors. And, genealogical researchers come to find information, often using a valuable source — cemeteries.The cemetery has 15,000 to 20,000 visitors each year.
Fahey said well-ordered cemeteries are increasingly important. “I’ve been doing cemetery work for well over 30 years, and the interest in cemeteries has grown considerably. There’s a lot more people nowadays than I’ve ever seen before, interested in finding relatives,” said Fahey.
Upkeep is a necessity for all cemeteries The block markings in some cemeteries disappear for a variety of reasons, said Ken Stewart, a historian with the South Dakota State Historical Society. “Just like a plat map for a town, cemeteries are divided into blocks and lots. Over the years, many of those markers disappear or are buried — or sometimes just sink into the ground,” Stewart said.
Then there are rules and regulations. At the Riverside Cemetery most burial sites measure five feet by 10 feet or 5.5 feet by 11 feet. Infant burial sites measure three feet by four feet. The costs of a regular burial site is $475. Cost to open and close a burial site with tax is $505.88 A disinterment with tax costs $852. There are no outside containers or vaults required at Riverside Cemetery. Regular burials are done at about six feet deep and cremations are done at 30 inches deep. Opening and closing are done at about three feet deep for babies and most of those are done in Babyland at Riverside Cemetery. A burial site in Babyland cost $75 and the opening and closing charge with tax is $213. Opening and closing a burial site for a cremation burial is $266.25, which includes tax. All tent set-ups, vaults, and lowering devices for the casket are hired by the funeral home and come from Mitchell, Aberdeen, or Blackhawk.
