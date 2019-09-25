Riverside Cemetery clean up

The City of Pierre will perform its annual fall clean up of Riverside Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
People are asked to retrieve any mementos, flowers, or other objects that have been left at the graves of loved ones.
Any items that have not been removed by Oct. 15 will be removed by cemetery staff.
The 35 acres of Riverside Cemetery is owned and maintained by the city of Pierre under the supervision of Jim Fahey, cemetery superintendent. Riverside Cemetery has served the Pierre community since the late 1800s.
