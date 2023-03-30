4th closure

An ambulance was parked in the middle of East Fourth Street Thursday afternoon. 

 Josh Easter

Law enforcement has closed off a section of East Fourth Street to conduct an investigation in the area Thursday evening.

The road closure began around 5 p.m. Thursday and is expected to last only a few hours, according to Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz.

