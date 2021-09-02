The City of Pierre is wrapping up its road work season with more resurfaced roads than last year as Street Department crews switch gears for winter.
During the 2021 season, the department’s 11 full-time equivalent positions and three seasonal employees resurfaced about 140 blocks — about 9 of the roughly 80 miles of public roads the city maintains. Construction and Operations Manager Jeff Runyan said the department completed about 130 blocks in 2020.
In 2021, the city budgeted $6.6 million for street maintenance and improvement projects. The funds cover chip sealing, materials, salaries, equipment, machinery, asphalt work and contractor projects.
The 140 chip-sealed blocks are now getting a final fog sealing layer to lock out moisture. While the department’s crews wrap up the final process, major street projects — portions of Highland Avenue and Airport Road — remain in progress for complete rebuilds. The city expects the projects completed during the fall.
Runyan said the department handles crack, chip and fog sealing, pothole repairs and fixing damaged roads through dig-outs due to larger potholes and deformations.
“Through another contract, we do a mill and overlay — where they mill off the surface of the street and overlay that with a hot-mix asphalt,” he said. “We do curb and gutter contracts.”
The city’s communications director Brooke Bohnenkamp said there’s a mix between what the street team can do and what the city sends to contractors.
“A good example is Highland Avenue,” she said. “That work has been contracted out. So we coordinate with them, obviously, and our utilities department works with the contractor, but our street team isn’t there doing that work.”
The Highland Avenue project is a complete rebuild from the base through the surface and curbs and gutters on parts of the street. Contractors are also replacing the 7-year-old water main under the road.
“So along with that, it’s a separate department, but it’s a function of the city, we also replaced, I think this year, we replace 10 blocks of water main that the city performs,” Runyan said. “It’s, like Brooke alluded to earlier, kind of a balancing act. If we have 10 blocks of water main that has to be replaced, that means we also have, you know, 10-ish blocks of asphalt surfacing that will have to be replaced as well.”
But Runyan said the city tries not to tear up good streets by planning water main replacements in conjunction with roads needing replacement as well.
The city also needs to consider different factors when planning out its road repairs and what it can finish during the five-month season.
“That includes weather constraints, cost of materials, staffing levels — all of those factor into kind of what our goals will be for the chip seal program,” Bohnenkamp said.
And weather constraints play a significant role in the city’s planning.
Runyan said mid-May to Oct. 15 marks the best time for completing road projects.
“The DOT — the Department of Transportation — references a specifications handbook, and I believe on asphalt, it has to be 40 degrees and rising in order to place hot-mix asphalt,” he said. “And the other consideration on that is you cannot place hot-mix asphalt on subgrade that is frozen. So in a roundabout way, as soon as it starts getting cold — freezing — our season’s pretty much done.”
Runyan added the projects also have an oil component and manufacturers stop producing it after cold temperatures arrive. He said the city couldn’t restart its projects until temperatures increase again in the spring and manufacturers continue their production.
Although the department’s repair season is ending, it doesn’t mean work comes to a halt. The Street Department’s maintenance of public roads includes snow plowing, street sweeping and salt and sanding roads.
Runyan said the city’s crews would also continue emergency repairs such as potholes.
“We have the ability to get what’s called a cold-patch mix,” he said. “We buy that knowing that we may have issues in the wintertime that show up here and there.”
Runyan found the cold patch isn’t equal to hot-mix asphalt, but he said it’s a means to get through the cold season.
While weather plays a big role in planning the repair season, the department also factors in labor. And like many other places in the Pierre area, filling seasonal positions can pose challenges.
“And that’s really a factor too that we have to consider when we’re looking at projects or the work that we kind of have is how many seasonals we’re able to catch over the year,” Bohnenkamp said. “You know, workforce is a challenge for everyone right now.”
Runyan found the work also makes it tougher to find the needed seasonal employees.
“The golf course has a much better time of hiring, you know, people to do lawn maintenance than the Street Department has to hire people to do chip seal work.”
But overall, Bohnenkamp said this year’s road repair season went well for the department and the city.
“It’s been a positive year for us,” she said. “I think we’ve gotten a lot of work done — a lot of big projects going on. Although it’s been dry, which isn’t great for every aspect, it’s good for construction. It allows them to pound through some things pretty quickly.”
