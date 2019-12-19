Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota Attorney General, is praising the passing of the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act by the United States Senate.
On Dec. 19, the Senate unanimously consented with the bill, which was sponsored by Senators John Thune (R-SD) and Ed Markey (D-MA). The bill is expected to be signed into law by the president.
The TRACED Act was supported by 54 attorneys general, through an effort coordinated by the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). In comments from the floor of the Senate, Sen. Markey recognized NAAG and the AG’s who supported the act by thanking them for “raising their voices and calling on Congress to pass this ....”
“I am pleased to see Congress working together on an issue that impacts all South Dakotans,” said Ravnsborg. “Thank you to Senator John Thune for working to provide us the tools to block unwanted calls, reduce robocalls, and hold telemarketers and robocallers accountable.”
The bill, involving the Federal Communications Commission, has a penalty on certain robocalls. It requires voice service providers to develop call authentication technologies. The FCC shall also help protect a subscriber from receiving unwanted calls or texts from a caller using an unauthenticated number. This bill requires the Department of Justice and the FCC to assemble a working group on the enforcement of the prohibition of certain robocalls.
