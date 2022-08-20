Sister1
Ryen Sheppick saddles up a horse in the indoor arena at the family home outside Pierre. Ryen, 15, and her sister, Myclane Sheppick, 12, are competing in the 2022 South Dakota 4-H Rodeo Finals this weekend at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

For a fifth time, Ryen Sheppick, 15, qualified to compete in the 2022 South Dakota 4-H Rodeo Finals this weekend at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.

Her 12-year-old sister, Myclane, is competing in the event for the first time.

Sister2
Myclane Sheppick tends to her horse.
Sisters 4
Ryen Sheppick rides her horse Remi in the indoor arena at the family home.
Sisters5
Myclane Sheppick rides her horse.

