For a fifth time, Ryen Sheppick, 15, qualified to compete in the 2022 South Dakota 4-H Rodeo Finals this weekend at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.
Her 12-year-old sister, Myclane, is competing in the event for the first time.
The sisters train their horses for four hours daily and travel to weekend rodeos from March through November.
“We’re really proud of them,” their mother, Sara Sheppick, said. “They put in a lot of hard work and spend a lot of time with their horses. They take really good care of them.”
“It takes a lot of work,” their father, Sam Sheppick, added. “There’s a lot of responsibility.”
The Sheppick sisters will compete against a record 665 youth in the 4-H finals. To qualify, they had to place in the top four during at least one of this year’s 39 regional events.
Performances opened on Friday evening and will continue 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. A weekend admission pass is $25; otherwise it is $10 per performance.
A sophomore at T.F. Riggs High School, Ryen is competing in barrels, breakaway, team roping, ribbon roping and pole bending. In 2019, she was the 4-H reserve grand champion in barrels.
During Ryen’s freshman year, she was named Rookie of the Year for the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association. She was the state reserve grand champion in the reined cow horse event and qualified for the National High School Rodeo Association in Gillette, Wyoming.
Myclane, a seventh-grader at Georgia Morse Middle School, has been competing in 4-H rodeos for four years. This weekend, she will be in the breakaway and barrel finals for the junior division.
Getting into rodeo was a natural for the girls. Their father grew up in Pierre around horses and competed as a bronc rider in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association.
“They’ve never known anything different,” Sara, who also grew up around horses but didn’t do rodeos, said. “They’ve been riding with their dad since they were little.”
The sisters began with playday rodeos.
“It’s a rodeo for little kids with different events to begin to do stuff with their horse,” Sam said.
“I have pictures from when they were pretty much in diapers and sitting on them,” Sara added.
The girls feed their horses in the mornings and evenings. After getting home from school, they are in the arena from 4-8 p.m.
“We pretty much ride three to four horses every day just to keep our horses in shape,” Ryen said. “I usually rope every day and work on barrels every day.”
“Getting help from a lot of people really helps,” her dad said. “I help the girls all I can and they ride with other people sometimes.”
Sam and Sara have really seen Myclane improve this year.
“She would get close to placing in an event and would go out and practice more,” Sara said. “She continues to get better.”
Sam, who trains horses for a living, said the rodeo world is very competitive.
“The breakaway roping with the girls has exploded the last few years,” he said. “At one high school (competition), they had 64 girls in breakaway.”
Sara, assistant director of Child Protective Services for the state, noted there’s a lot of talented riders.
“The kids push each other to get better,” she said. “We have a lot of kids in South Dakota that have gone onto the national level.”
They admit the rodeo circuit is tiring.
“You kind of get run ragged and you’re always going during the week and then we leave early in the morning and get back late,” Sam said. “It’s a lot of good times together.”
“Other families take vacations and trips, and we spend money going to rodeos,” Sara added. “I wouldn’t trade it. We get to spend almost every weekend with your kids.”
In the winter months, when the horses are resting, the sisters do gymnastics. Both belong to Legacy Gymnastics, and Ryen has been competing on the varsity high school squad since seventh grade.
