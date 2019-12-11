The Women’s Professional Rodeo Association awarded two achievements to one local South Dakota group, Dec. 11, in Las Vegas at this year’s convention.
The two awards were the Medium Rodeo of the Year and the Justin Best Footing award.
Medium Rodeo of the Year is defined as rodeos offering $5,000 to $9,999 in added purse money. This year it was was awarded to the Range Days Rodeo in recognition of their efforts to encourage, spotlight and appreciate the WPRA membership.
The Range Days Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo has been a ground breaker by being the first to offer equal added money to women’s breakaway roping in the Badlands Circuit. This year they saw 74 roping entries and set a bar for other rodeos to follow.
The Justin Best Footing Award recognizes those rodeos that put forth extra effort to ensure their rodeo had the safest, most consistent ground conditions throughout the entire rodeo. It ensures a safe and level playing field for barrel racing contestants and their horses.
This year Range Days Rodeo received second place honors for their ongoing efforts.
“These awards are especially significant because they are voted on by the contestants,” Central States Fair Manager Ron Jeffries said. “Our Range Days Rodeo Committee does a fantastic job putting the cowboy and cowgirl first, and it’s great to see their efforts rewarded by their peers.”
The PRCA Range Days Rodeo is one of the top rodeos in the Badlands Circuit. The Range Days rodeo began in 1946 as a rodeo venue to attract top cowboys to showcase their talents to the Black Hills communities. Through the years, top contestants have participated in the event; including South Dakota’s top rodeo hands such as Casey Tibbs.
The Range Days Rodeo features eight rodeo events: saddle bronc, bareback, bull riding, calf roping, team roping, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, and barrel racing. The Range Days Rodeo takes place each August during the Central States Fair, and the committee is instrumental in putting on three nights of PRCA Rodeo and the all new Xtreme Bronc Finals.
