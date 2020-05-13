Not much more than a year after Pope Francis appointed Rapid City Bishop Robert Gruss as the new bishop in Saginaw, Michigan, the pope has named the Rev. Peter Muhich (MEW-itch) as bishop-elect for the diocese that covers West River South Dakota.
Gruss was bishop in Rapid City from July 2011 until July 2019.
Muhich's start date is uncertain because of the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on public services in churches, church officials said after the announcement was made Tuesday, May 12.
The Rapid City diocese covers the area west of the Missouri River in South Dakota, and has about 31,000 Catholics in 88 parishes. There are about 239,000 people who live in western South Dakota.
It’s about as small a diocese as there is in the United States in terms of parish members; only the Diocese of Crookston in northwest Minnesota has as few. The Rapid City diocese has about 40 active priests.
Two recent bishops of the diocese have risen in the church.
Charles Chaput, bishop in Rapid City 1988-1997, went on to be archbishop in Denver and now in Philadelphia.
Blase Cupich, bishop in Rapid City from 1998-2010, now is Cardinal Cupich, overseeing the archdiocese of Chicago.
Muhich, who turned 59 on Wednesday, May 13, was born in Eveleth, on the Iron Range of northern Minnesota, between Duluth and the Canadian border. He was one of seven children born to Louis and Sally Muhich. The town has been a hotbed of hockey and mining and Catholicism for a century or more.
Muhich told his new diocese, via a Zoom video conference on Tuesday, that his hometown when he was growing up in the 1960s and 1970s was “surrounded by mine dumps,” and the iron ore that came out of the mines around there was shipped out from Duluth on Lake Superior in ships such as the Edmund Fitzgerald.
Catholic immigrants from Europe settled the town. Eveleth was “about two-thirds Catholic,” Muhich said of his childhood. “In a town of 4,500 to 5,000 people, there were three Catholic parishes, one for the Irish, one for the Italians and one for the Slovenians, which is my ancestry,” he said.
Those three parishes were combined into one some years ago, he said.
Some of hockey’s greats have come out of Eveleth, including John Mariucci who helped found the University of Minnesota’s hockey program a century ago. And Mark Pavelich, who starred on the legendary 1980 Olympic hockey team that made “The Miracle on ice,” was in high school a couple three years ahead of Muhich. The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame is in Eveleth.
Muhich said he’s looking forward to the move southwest and a warmer climate.
He attended seminary at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, an alma mater he shares with new Bishop Donald DeGrood in the Diocese of Sioux Falls; and with Cardinal Cupich.
After graduating from the St. Thomas in 1983, he studied at the American College of The Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium, completing a License in Sacred Theology, an STL, in 1989.
Muhich was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Duluth on Sept. 19, 1989 and has for the past 11 years served as rector of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary in Duluth as well as pastor of St. Mary of the Sea parish of the last six years.
He has been involved in leadership positions in the Duluth diocese which comprises 56,000 Catholics in 92 parishes in northeast Minnesota.
During the pandemic, Muhich made efforts to provide blessed palms and holy water for people in their homes and he livestreamed Masses from the cathedral, according to an article in the Catholic World Report out of Rome.
The Duluth diocese also suddenly was without a bishop recently.
Bishop Paul David Sirba died of a heart attack at 59 on Dec. 1 after serving a decade as bishop in Duluth.
The Rev. James Bissonette, administrator of the Duluth diocese, told the Catholic World that Muhich will make a good bishop.
“I know him to be a very good person, an exemplary priest and a fine friend,” Bissonette said. “He is kind and considerate, with a keen mind, leadership qualities and a strong, steady faith.”
Muhich said this week via video he has no idea when he will be ordained a bishop and installed as overseer of the Rapid City diocese, because of the way the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped normal church activities.
Until that ceremony can be scheduled, the Rev. Michel Mulloy will continue as administrator, in charge of the Rapid City diocese, Mulloy told the Capital Journal on Wednesday.
Only a bishop can ordain new priests and assign pastors to a term in a parish, so things will go on as they have been since last summer in the diocese for now, Mulloy said. The diocese had no man ready to be ordained this summer.
But one big change is happening this week, after public Masses were canceled across the state two months ago by the two Catholic bishops in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This weekend, we will begin public Masses again,” Mulloy said on Wednesday.
That includes at St. John the Evangelist parish in Fort Pierre, said the Rev. Ron Garry.
Normally, the parish has three Masses each weekend. Now he will hold a Mass in the church.
“We will start this weekend with one, with 30 to 40 people and implementing all the spacing rules,” Garry said. “We have 12 pews. So with two single people, or one family per pew, we can have about 30 to 40 people. We had everyone sign up for a time.”
After seeing how it goes, another Mass or two might be added, he said.
Because of the coronavirus, the first communion and confirmation services in each parish have been delayed for now, Mulloy said.
They normally are presided over by the bishop and they can wait until the new bishop “takes possession” of the diocese after being ordained and installed, Mulloy said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.