The annual Ron Becker Memorial Blood Drive was held April 6-7 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Pierre.
According to Vitalant - formerly United Blood Services - the drive collected a total of 99 units of blood products. On the first day, a total of 62 people volunteered to donate blood, and 55 of those were able to donate. On the second day, a total of 56 people volunteered, and 49 of those were able to donate. Thirteen people volunteered for their first time.
Shirley Becker coordinated the drive, and Resurrection Lutheran sponsored it.
Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases.
Vitalant is the only blood provider to nearly 70 hospitals across the region. About 30% of Vitalant’s blood supply goes to cancer patients. One in seven people entering the hospital will need blood.
Donors can make an appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program.
Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their health history questionnaire the day they donate online at www.vitalant.org.
