Rose Mary Enright, 87
Rose Mary Enright, age 87, passed away on Oct. 14th, 2019.
Rose was born to William (Rose) Ellis in Hardin, MO. on Dec. 30th, 1931. She married John Clemet Enright.
Rose was a member of the Pierre, SD. and Tombstone, AZ., Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Rose is survived by her sons; Patrick T (Donna) Enright; Mark (Carol) Enright; Kenneth (Holly) Enright; and Allan (Irina) Enright; brothers; Jim Ellis; Tom Ellis; sisters, Dorothy Ellis; and Linda Richardson; and by 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 22nd, at 10AM, at Kirk Funeral Home, Rapid City SD.
