While many might not have known Sunday was World Polio Day, local Rotarians did, and they marked the day on Monday with a guest speaker who provided updates on the Rotary Club's efforts to eradicate the disease.
Rotary member and former Sioux Falls pediatrician Dr. Willis Sutliff said this year's fight against polio made gains with only two documented cases worldwide -- one in Afghanistan and one in Pakistan.
But that doesn't mean it's time to hang up the gloves.
Sutliff said there would need to be at least three years with no documented cases before declaring eradication, and polio vaccination would continue for a few years or more afterward.
It's been more than 35 years since Rotary International began its polio eradication efforts since its first project vaccinated children in the Philippines in 1979. Since then, Rotary members have contributed more than $2.1 billion to protect 3 billion children in 122 countries -- leading to a 99.9 percent reduction in cases through the years.
Rotary International estimated within 10 years, as many as 200,000 children per year could end up paralyzed if eradication efforts ceased today.
"I practiced pediatrics in Rapid City for about 40 years, and I am the chair of PolioPlus for our district, which includes a little bit of Minnesota, a little bit of Iowa and all of South Dakota," Sutliff said. "The reason we have World Polio Day is because we want to bring attention to the fact that we are so close to eradicating polio from the world. It's been a long time."
Sutliff said the 37-year-old effort includes partnerships with the United Nations, World Health Organization, UNICEF, United States and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation -- matching funding two to one.
"It's taken all of us, and we're finally down to one case in Afghanistan and one case in Pakistan so far this year," he said. "And we still have good monitoring systems in Afghanistan and in Pakistan. And also, they monitor the environment, so they take sewage for the virus, and that's where we learned to do that for COVID. Those samples are beginning to come back negative, which means we're just on the verge of eliminating it."
Sutliff said only two cases came as a surprise since there were around 30 cases last year.
Rotary Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre president Chris Maxwell said members locally, nationally and internationally contribute funds for the eradication effort.
"It's been a huge rallying force for Rotary," he said.
Maxwell said the international efforts are in addition to the club's local funding projects.
In addition to the Gates funding and Rotary funding, Sutliff said he appreciated the federal government's support in the effort with about $4-5 billion in contributions.
Despite the gains to eradicate the disease, there are still challenges to address.
"One of the problems is in areas where they don't give the vaccine, it can, after 3 or 4 years, revert and start causing paralysis," Sutliff said. "And this is happening in Africa. It's happening in Tajikistan (and) Mauritania, and it's really hard because these cases pop up when you have to send a team in, encircle it and then work outward giving the vaccine to all the children."
He added there are 20 countries with this issue.
Standing in front of 21 fellow Rotarians at the Ramkota Hotel on Monday, Sutliff suspected global coronavirus mitigation efforts contributed to the drop in polio cases worldwide, keeping people indoors and preventing international border crossings. He also said vaccinators found greater access to get doses to the people who needed it.
"There were worries about the Taliban, but the Taliban has decided we could give vaccinations in the mosques," he said. "And they also now are letting us go door-to-door, which is how you really get them to every child."
The CDC reported three serotypes of wild poliovirus, with type 2 certified as eradicated in 2015 and type 3 certified eradicated in 2018. The CDC listed type 1 Afghanistan and Pakistan as the only two polio-endemic countries, which have never interrupted type1's transmission. The CDC reported Nigeria's last evidence of wild poliovirus type 1 transmission was in September 2018.
During his presentations, Sutliff shared stories from his medical past and the impact polio had on children and families under his care, including cases where polio would cause the patient to choke to death.
"As a doctor, you couldn't get so emotional about it because you had to do things," he said. "But as I look back on it, boy, that was awful. And parents would witness that, and they'd see their child doing that."
Sutliff also talked about a young boy in Nigeria who lost the use of his legs due to polio. The resulting flaccid legs forced the child to drag himself around with his hands, including stairs to get to and from classes in school.
"This young man got through school, and finally, his uncle made a wheelchair for him so he could get around," Sutliff said. "And this individual went on to law school, and he now is producing wheelchairs."
While Rotary International and its partners have seen success with eradication efforts, Sutliff told the crowd the fight isn't over yet. Sutliff is no stranger to that continued battle, which he highlighted in his opening remarks to local members.
"I joined Rotary when I got so impressed that they were going to eliminate polio from the world," he said. "And we didn't think it was going to take this long -- 37 years. They thought it was going to take a decade, maybe. Polio has been really challenging -- there's been ups and downs."
