Gov. Kristi Noem and the state’s Department of Tribal Relations hosted a Round Dance was held on the lawn of the Capitol on Thursday that attracted both celebrators and protesters.
“Sharing each other’s cultures and way of life — that is why we are here today. It doesn’t matter color,” emcee Joe Circle Bear said.
The ceremony began at noon, with remarks from Noem and tribal chairmen. Dancing followed, going to around 3 p.m. Noem was joined by Robert Flying Hawk, chairman of the Yankton Sioux; Mike Faith, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux; and Dave Flute, S.D. Secretary of Tribal Relations.
This is the first time a Round Dance has been done on Capitol grounds. Local businesses offered support, donating gifts and prizes to the dancers. Local Pierre and Fort Pierre residents, as well as other South Dakotans, were encouraged to join in, celebrating Native American culture and heritage.
Circle Bear was not only the emcee, but dance encourager and a type of square-dance caller. A member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, he has lived in Sisseton and Flandreau most of his life. According to the Governor’s Office, Circle Bear is an Elder, Lakota spiritual leader, and lifelong cultural advisor to many tribal members and other S.D. Native Americans. He added that he is a Lakota language instructor.
Everyone was encouraged to participate in the two-step native-style dances, and learn more about Dakota dancing and singing. Later in, a two-step-forward-one-back variation was taught. Many in the audience brought lawn chairs.
The speakers and dancers had a difficult time at first. Individuals with signs, flags, banners and bullhorns attempted to over-shout the messages from the platform. They called their own leaders “sell-outs,” and shouted Noem and others were part of a genocidal history. The protesters refused to comment on why they were there when asked by the Capital Journal, and said they had no time for the media.
Circle Bear repeatedly stated that you have to do things with a prayer, and you should honor yourself and others all the time. He explained the dances, the types of drum beats, the meaning behind each, and he called for everyone to join. Individuals from the people dancing came out into the audience and led other individuals back to join in the dancing.
“We were … encouraged … to dance,” Scott Bollinger, Commissioner of the Bureau of Administration, said. “It was my first time ever being out dancing. When I was very young, I was at a pow-wow, but was too young — only six — and didn’t dance.”
