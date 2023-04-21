1
U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, both R-S.D., on Thursday announced their committee assignments for the new Democrat-controlled Congress.

 Photos courtesy of U.S. Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and 22 of their Senate colleagues introduced the Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act of 2023.

This legislation would prohibit the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) from banning the use of traditional lead ammunition or tackle on public lands unless such action is supported by the best available science and state wildlife and fish agencies.

