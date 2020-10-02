U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said he will vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“I believe this was an excellent choice on (President Donald) Trump’s part. She will prove to be an excellent nominee,” Rounds, a Fort Pierre resident, said during a Wednesday news conference.
Who Is Amy Coney Barrett?
Born Jan. 28, 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana;
1994 graduate of Tennessee’s Rhodes College, earning a degree in English;
1997 graduate of Notre Dame Law School;
Served as a clerk for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia from 1998-99;
Served as a law professor at Notre Dame Law School from 2002-17;
Served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit since her October 2017 Senate confirmation;
A married mother of seven children and a practicing Catholic.
The Back Story
Last week, Barrett was officially nominated to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the Supreme Court after Ginsberg’s passing. Barrett graduated first in her class at the University of Notre Dame Law School and went on to teach law there, earning the “Distinguished Professor of the Year” award three times. She was a law clerk for Scalia, with whom Rounds said she shared a “similar mindset” when it came to interpretation of the Constitution, from 1998-1999. Before she clerked for Scalia, she served as one for Justice Laurence Silberman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Court from 1997-1998.
Barrett practiced law from 1999-2002 at Baker Botts, where she provided research and assistance for the Bush v. Gore lawsuit. In 2017, Trump nominated her to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, and she was confirmed in a 55-43 vote. She lives in South Bend, Indiana.
“It’s no surprise that she’s the nominee. [Barrett] is a good pick, but she still has to go through the process,” Rounds said.
He said he looked forward to the confirmation proceedings.
“Hopefully, we can move forward as planned, and get her confirmed before the election,” Rounds said.
U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., has also supported Barrett’s nomination, saying she is “abundantly qualified” for the job.
“What we can say with certainty about Judge Barrett is that she will carefully consider each case. She will consider the facts of the case, the law, and the Constitution. And she will rule based on those things – regardless of her personal feelings or beliefs,” Thune said in a speech Wednesday.
“One of the reasons I ran for the Senate was to help put judges like Amy Coney Barrett on the bench. I commend the president for his outstanding choice. And I look forward to supporting her nomination as the Senate moves forward,” Thune said.
Republicans control the Senate by a count of 53-47. This means that, with Vice President Mike Pence in position to break the tie, the GOP could still confirm Barrett while losing three votes from their party. To this point, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, have said they believe
