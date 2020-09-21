As the congressional session approaches its end, Congress has yet to compromise on a suitable bill to address the continuing impact of COVID-19, despite several proposals made by Senate Republicans, according to U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.
Recently, the Senate voted on what Rounds said Senate Republicans believed to be an “appropriate” proposal for a COVID-19 relief package that would allocate $650 billion to unemployment benefits/the Paycheck Protection Program, $105 billion into educational benefits for schools’ extra expenses, and $40 billion for additional testing and vaccine distribution. In this package, $300 billion would have been money already appropriated but not yet spent out of the COVID relief funding package passed in March.
“So we thought we were being fairly responsible to try to answer the immediate needs that we thought everybody would agree on, and that we could get a consensus among Republicans for. We had 52 Republicans that supported that. Once we started increasing the amount that we would spend, we started having Republicans beginning to drop off. We simply wanted people to know that we could find 50+ votes for this package that we didn’t think anybody would object to, thinking any of this was inappropriate for additional expenditure,” Rounds, a Fort Pierre resident, said during a Thursday news conference.
Senate Democrats did not want to debate the bill, which Rounds said is the only way to amend it, so the bill stalled.
“It’s not like we wouldn’t have negotiated in terms of amendments, but most of us felt that it should be targeted and there should be a reason for spending this money. We know that we’re going to have to pay the money back at some point, and it’s gonna follow us for generations to come. We just want to be responsible as best we can during the time of a pandemic; to be responsible for the needs of individuals who are suffering with the pandemic, [and] people suffering with the economics of the pandemic, but still be responsible for the next generation of taxpayers, who will have to at some point begin to make these payments back,” Rounds said.
Rounds said the situation was “unfortunate” and is disappointed in the lack of progress.
“We knew to begin with that Democrats had indicated they wanted $2.4 trillion, then $3.3 trillion and back to splitting the difference someplace on it, but Republicans said, ‘Look, let’s take a look at what our needs are,’” Rounds said.
“We hope that may change, but time will tell,” he said.
Senators will be in Washington, D.C. working for another week, Rounds said, but there is no legislation moving through “basically at all” except for one, a continuing resolution bill that senators will vote on next week. In a continuing resolution, Congress stalls or holds funding at the same amount from the previous year.
“I don’t like continuing resolutions, but if it’s shutting down [the] government or having a continuing resolution, at this point it’s going to have to be a continuing resolution,” Rounds said.
Rounds said at this point in the year, the Senate is usually working on appropriations, but Democrats have stalled this process until after the election in hopes that they will take control of the White House and the Senate majority.
“Democrats believe that if that happens, they can undo the tax policy we’ve incorporated that’s led to a huge boost in our economy and they believe some of the financial reforms that we believe are so important in making sure that credit is available at very low interest rates to people in the upper Midwest,” Rounds said.
“They’d rather do their own bill at that time, and then do a reconciliation between the House and the Senate, which means for that one bill during the year, they can do it with just 51 votes and put some policy in it,” Rounds said.
Rounds also mentioned that Operation Warp Speed, the initiative to develop and disseminate a vaccine for COVID-19, has three different vaccines in phase three of testing, as well as two other vaccines in phase two. Phase three involves ensuring the vaccine is “safe and effective” for mass distribution.
Rounds said the vaccines were mass produced a while ago so that if they pass trials, they can be immediately available, but they will be destroyed if they are not found to be safe and effective. He did not know when trials will be done, but said he is “confident” that as soon as a vaccine is found successful, it will be disseminated as soon as possible.
Rounds said he is “optimistic” that there will be a vaccine available by the end of the year.
“With everything we’ve got, it’s reasonable to expect a vaccine by December,” he said. The challenge then is getting it out — what Rounds said is a “Herculean task.”
Rounds said that once a vaccine becomes available, he will be “first in line” when it is offered to Congress members.
“For first responders, people on the front lines, people that are taking care of others who have [COVID-19] — The sooner we can get these vaccines to them, the better off we all are,” Rounds said.
