Citing recent attacks against police officers amid social and political turmoil across America, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and several GOP senators want to see those convicted serve 10 years in prison.
“Our bill will help to make sure that individuals who target and violently attack officers will be held fully accountable for their criminal actions,” Rounds, a Fort Pierre resident, said Thursday upon introducing the Protect and Serve Act.
“South Dakota’s law enforcement officers are men and women with families just like ours, who put their lives in danger every day to protect our communities,” Rounds added. “As a nation based on law and order, law enforcement officers have a critical role in our society. They do not have an easy job--it takes courage, selflessness and a desire to make your community safer.”
Rounds said that in 2020, 37 U.S. law enforcement officers have been killed, including eight who died as a result of what he termed “premeditated attacks.”
Specifically, if passed and signed into law, the Protect and Serve Act would:
Make it a federal crime to knowingly cause, or attempt to cause, serious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer. Those convicted would be subject to imprisonment for up to 10 years; and
Allow the offender to receive up to a life prison sentence if a death results from the offense, or the offense includes kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, or attempted murder.
The law would apply to state and local officers in circumstances where the federal government could establish jurisdiction. It would also apply to officers who work for federal law enforcement agencies, a few of which are:
The FBI
ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)
DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration)
ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
U.S. Marshals Service
“Particularly after the recent attacks on North Carolina Sheriff Deputy Ryan Hendrix and officers in Los Angeles, it is time to pass this legislation and send a clear message that acts of violence like this are unacceptable and that there will be no escape from justice for these criminals," U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, a cosponsor, said. “I am committed to supporting the men and women who swear an oath to protect us, and that is why I am proud to introduce this legislation that would create federal penalties for criminals who target law enforcement officers.”
Tillis faces a strong Democratic challenger for re-election this year, as does another of the bill’s cosponsors, U.S. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia.
“The radical left’s crusade against law and order has only encouraged violence against our brothers and sisters in blue,” Loeffler said. “We cannot allow these atrocities to become the status quo. I’m proud to stand with my colleagues in defense of law enforcement and in ensuring those who attempt to perpetrate these appalling crimes are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
Among those also pushing the act are U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, and James Inhofe, R-Oklahoma.
“This year, there have been over 20% more law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty than this time in 2019. This devastating fact can be directly accredited to the chaos that has been emboldened by elected officials who have refused to maintain law and order in their cities,” Blackburn said. “It’s unfortunate that the state of our public discourse has led us to this point.”
“The violence we’ve seen directed at law enforcement officers and other law-abiding Americans over the past few months is appalling and only continues to escalate,” Inhofe added. “I remain committed to law enforcement officers in Oklahoma and across this nation.”
Other sponsors include U.S. Sens. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana; Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina; Rick Scott, R-Florida; Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia; Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas; Mike Braun, R-Indiana; Rob Portman, R-Ohio; David Perdue, R-Georgia; Richard Burr, R-N.C.; Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi; and John Boozman, R-Arkansas.
Intentionally using a firearm to maim, or murder another human being, who is not an imminent threat to personal safety or the safety of others, is abhorrent in our society. Period. This includes a law enforcement officer who uses his fire arm (or using undue force) to injure or murder a suspect who is of no imminent threat. This proposed law may be politically expedient for Rounds, but the voting public knows the basic motivation during this election season, don't we?
