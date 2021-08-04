U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds said a July 22 bill introduced in the Senate intended to help local newspapers reach viability through tax credits could send the wrong message about an independent press.
Rounds, R-S.D., doubted the bill introduced by Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., would solve local newspapers’ viability issues.
“And the reason is because tax credits in most cases, if you’re not making any money to begin with, then there’s no tax credit to be given,” he said. “On the other hand, if you’re calling it a tax credit, and it’s simply a subsidy, meaning basically putting you guys on the government dole.”
Rounds said that would make identifying an independent press challenging.
“I’d be really surprised if most folks in the media want to be dependent on a government check,” he said. “I think that would be met with a lot of resistance, even within the media community — even within the press community.”
The Democrat-led bill in the Senate came five weeks after a similar bipartisan bill — HR 3940 — introduced by U.S. Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., and Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., began its journey through the House. The two previously introduced a bi-partisan version with 78 co-sponsors, but it stalled in the House Ways and Means Committee.
And HR 3940 made its way into the House after well over a decade of declines in the newspaper industry.
Since 2004, about 2,000 newspapers have closed their doors nationwide. The move left many communities without a local source of information as newspapers in bigger cities contracted their regional coverage.
The South Dakota Newspaper Association reported there were 137 newspapers in 2004. But the SDNA reported 118 in 2021.
The coronavirus pandemic also caused furloughs, pay cuts and staffing reductions at newspapers and media outlets nationwide.
Cantwell is no stranger to backing legislation supporting local news organizations. She released a report in October covering news industry changes and how they impacted local journalism.
The report found a 70 percent loss of industry revenue and a 60 percent loss in its workforce during the past two decades.
Community news
The newspaper industry cited the declines in revenues and circulation for the past 17 years as reasons it needs the breathing room provided by the Local Journalism Sustainability Act found in HR 3940.
“I think it’s really important to these towns and smaller cities,” Kelly told the Green Valley News, part of the Capital Journal’s network. “These local journalists have really been struggling lately and the pandemic made it worse. We’ve got a lot of newspapers and local broadcasters who have failed because of the way the industry has changed and I think it’s important we figure out a way to help them out.”
Kelly said he was drawn to the legislation because it is consumer- and market-focused.
“The community’s going to have to be on board with this, too… It’s more of like, we’re all in this together approach,” he said.
Kelly said he doesn’t expect growing criticism of the media in recent years to be a roadblock. He added he doesn’t think the party is a factor either.
“If you live in a smaller community, small town or small city, I don’t think it’s a partisan thing,” he said. “You like your local paper, it’s a local market. I hope it will have broad bipartisanship support for it, I think it will.”
Rounds found small-town newspapers are a vital part of the community. He said his office holds subscriptions to every newspaper across South Dakota.
“I’ve used them in all of my campaigns,” Rounds said. “As a matter of fact, in my first campaign, I went almost all newspaper. And I did it because small-town newspapers, they actually become documents. They’re documents that basically record the history of our community. And whether you’re talking about local league baseball for kids or if you’re talking about high school sports or you’re talking about obituaries, or you’re talking about new businesses coming to town, they become a document. And they have huge value, and they keep a community together.”
Rounds recalled a time when he worked in the Capital Journal’s backroom cleaning the now-shuttered press.
“I remember in the evenings we’d go back and look, I don’t know if you still got them all available to you or not, but the Capital Journal at one point was actually printed in German,” he said. “I found them way back there.”
And Rounds added that it’s the documented history newspapers provide that helps bring communities together.
Rounds said when a De Smet newspaper shut its doors, local community leaders from De Smet and Lake Preston pulled together to reopen the paper.
“The only reason why I know about it is because my brother-in-law and his daughter were a couple of people who felt strongly about it,” he said. “And a group of them got together as community leaders, and they went and formed an organization and brought the equipment back out and rehired the guy who used to run it, who was retiring, to help them coordinate. And they opened up a new newspaper that we subscribe to now, just like we did before.”
Rounds said exploring a community-ownership option similar to the efforts in De Smet and Lake Preston could be a potential alternative to the proposed tax credits in the Senate and House bills.
“Just in terms of what they did there, I’m really hoping that that is a successful example of how you keep a local, community newspaper going,” he said.
A spokesman for Sen. John Thune’s, R-S.D., office said they were aware of the recently introduced legislation and are reviewing it.
