U.S. Senators Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) introduced legislation that would extend the Federal Communications Commission’s spectrum auction authority until September 30, 2023. This authority, which was previously extended in December, is set to expire on March 9, 2023. A two-month extension is expected to be considered in the Senate this week.

 “Our bipartisan bill would enable the Department of Defense (DOD) to focus on a statutorily-required study, which will define DOD’s spectrum requirements and articulate the risks should the department lose access to portions of the 3.1-3.45 GHz frequencies that are home to systems that defend our country from attack,” said Rounds. “Each time the authority expires at these short and arbitrary intervals, DOD finds itself confronting proposals that include offering these critical frequencies for auction before the study has been completed.”

