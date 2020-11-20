Rounds: 'It’s OK to be a chicken this Turkey Day'

Due to the COVID-19 surge, officials from U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., to Dr. Mikel Holland, president and child medical officer at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising against significant Thanksgiving holiday crowds.
“If you are worried about getting sick, stay home. If you are worried that you are sick and might infect someone else, stay home. If you have a ‘cold,’ you might actually have COVID-19. Stay home. If you’re worried about your kids getting your parents or grandparents sick, stay home,” Rounds, a Fort Pierre resident, said in a Friday statement.
“We live in the 21st century. Whether it’s FaceTime, Skype or another platform, there are methods for us to be together while apart. It’s OK to be a chicken this Turkey Day,” South Dakota’s former governor added.
The COVID-19 epidemic is worsening, and small household gatherings are an important contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases,” the CDC wrote on its COVID-19 webpage.
“More than 1 million COVID-19 cases were reported in the U.S. over the last 7 days,” the CDC wrote. “As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with.”
The state of South Dakota is also in a surge, according to Holland. Avera St. Mary’s is seeing the most patients admitted to the hospital in decades, and he said the hospital is full. St. Mary’s has implemented all its surge plans, and medical staff is being augmented with other Avera workers from outpatient clinics to ensure the hospital can continue to care for the rising numbers of COVID patients.
“The ICU is full. All our medical units are full, and we’re doubling up on rooms to make room for more patients. We’re still taking care of people and taking new [COVID] patients, and we’re doing our best,” Holland told the Capital Journal on Friday.
With all this in mind, Holland said “this is really not the year to have a large gathering. This is the year to enjoy the holidays with the people you live with.” If everyone ignores these guidelines, he said, “It’s simple mathematics:” the more people catch and spread COVID, the more people will get sick and die.
“God forbid we get to the point where we have to turn people away,” Holland said. “We already can’t transfer people because every hospital in the state is at capacity. The argument to avoid overwhelming health care providers...we’re already there. We’re doing the best we can.”
“If people don’t stay home, the problem will continue to grow,” Holland added.
If you have COVID or were recently exposed to COVID, do not host or attend a Thanksgiving gathering. Those with increased risk for severe illness, such as older adults or people with certain medical conditions, should also avoid in-person holiday gatherings.
“If you have any symptoms, absolutely don’t go out. Don’t chance it, just assume you are going to spread the virus. If you lost your sense of taste or smell, you can assume you have [COVID],” Holland said.
Traveling increases the risk of COVID-19 spreading. It is important to note that the CDC states getting together with people who do not currently live in your housing unit, such as returning college students, poses more risk.
Holland said young people who are asymptomatic are spreading the virus because they don’t know they are sick.
“There’s so much of the virus circulating right now — people that are young and healthy and aren’t showing any symptoms are spreading it,” Holland said. “When you get together with people, the virus is spreading through droplets in the air.”
Instead of inviting relatives and friends from out of town, Holland suggested getting together using a video chat app such as Zoom, Skype, or FaceTime to connect with those not living in your household.
Holland said that while this is “unfortunate,” it is better to see loved ones on Zoom this year and in person next year than never seeing them again.
“It’s awful as we enter the holidays, but we need to double down on all our mitigation efforts,” he said. “Too many people are dying and it’s going to get worse if we don’t slow [the spread].”
In a statement released by Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday, she said, “In South Dakota, we won’t stop or discourage you from thanking God and spending time together this Thanksgiving. I’ll continue to encourage each and every one of you to exercise personal responsibility and make smart choices for yourselves and your loved-ones. As you dig in to enjoy that delicious turkey and stuffing, make sure that everyone in your household is practicing good hygiene. Wash your hands. If someone in your family is in the vulnerable population, take extra precautions to keep them safe.”
Noem continued, “Smaller gatherings may be smarter this year. Let’s make sure to use common sense when we’re planning our celebrations. If you or someone in your family is sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, it may be best to stay home and join your loved-ones over FaceTime, Skype, or another app.”
Rounds, who is also a former governor, joined Noem to suggest South Dakotans reconsider their Thanksgiving plans this year.
“Here’s the point – the government isn’t going to mandate how you should celebrate Thanksgiving. You have the power to decide what’s best for your family. Vaccines are on the way, but in the meantime we must use our common sense to fight this virus and live to see another Thanksgiving. We’ll get through this together,” Rounds said.
Although it is not advised, there are still ways to take precautions if you plan on attending a larger Thanksgiving gathering.
“There are a variety of mitigation strategies we need people doing,” State Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said during a news conference Wednesday. “Especially with the holidays coming up, we are asking people to be thoughtful so they can have a safe time with their loved ones and not unnecessarily spread disease.”
The basics remain the same as all COVID precautions — frequently wash hands and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer often, stay 6 feet apart from people who do not live with you, and wear masks when indoors or otherwise when social distancing cannot be achieved.
“The size of a holiday gathering should be determined based on the ability of attendees from different households to stay 6 feet (2 arm lengths) apart, wear masks, wash hands, and follow state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations,” according to the CDC.
Eat in a large room and space out, and whenever possible, events should be conducted outdoors, and even then, guests should wear masks when not eating or drinking. Hosts should limit the amount of people in attendance to ensure six feet of distance at all times, and guests who do not live with one another should avoid any direct contact like hugging or shaking hands.
Many places have varying regulations, so if you are traveling, make sure you look up the case counts for the area you are visiting as well as ensure you take the necessary precautions while there.
“The more of these prevention measures that you put in place, the safer your gathering will be. No one measure is enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the CDC wrote.
To check the spread level and case count in your area, visit doh.sd.gov/news/coronavirus.aspx. Read the full CDC guidance on Thanksgiving and holiday gatherings here: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.
