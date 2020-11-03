UPDATED: Please go to www.capjournal.com for updates on all races impacting the Pierre/Fort Pierre areas.
Nice weather, important issues on the ballot, and patriotic duty made for high voter turnout in both Hughes and Stanley counties this Election Day.
Plexiglass shielded poll workers from voters, while disposable masks and hand sanitizer were provided as ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during in-person voting.
Jo Mikkelsen, a poll worker at the Fort Pierre Community Center, said that in-person voting had been “really steady,” and by around 1 p.m., only 800 registered voters in the entire county had not yet voted. But Stanley County residents did not all vote in person. Mikkelsen said that in her 30 years of working at polling stations, she saw more absentee ballots this year than in any previous election.
Abby Albers voted in Fort Pierre, and she said she has always voted in person. The premier issue on her mind this election is the economy, she said.
Tiffany Sanchez also voted at the Fort Pierre Community Center, calling it a “tradition.”
“I hope everybody votes,” she said. “In our Constitution, we have [voting] as a right. And if you don’t vote, you can’t complain.”
New Life Assembly Church in Pierre also proved to be a busy polling location. Jenelle Busse, a poll worker who has been volunteering at the polls for 20 years, said the church had a “really big turnout.” As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, she said 1,203 people alone cast their votes at the church.
Greg DuBois voted at New Life Assembly, citing marijuana reform and the presidential race as a “big draw” to get out and vote. He also said the weather was a positive part of the experience.
“This is one of the more important elections in my time,” DuBois said. “[The presidential race] will have effects for years to come, as well as the Senate election.”
Betty Harding, also voting at the New Life Assembly, said she votes every election year.
“It’s every citizen’s duty to vote,” she said.
Baileigh Mittleider, a congregant of New Life Assembly, said it was “great” to get to cast her vote at her church.
“It’s important as a person to get your vote on,” Mittleider said.
For those in Hughes County living outside of Pierre, the Blunt Senior Center was also a polling location. Poll worker Sharon Metzinger said that as of 3 p.m., there had been “really good” turnout despite the small location.
“Quite a few people have come in versus sending in absentee ballots,” Metzinger said. “People aren’t submitting absentee ballots in our town, particularly.”
Metzinger, along with fellow poll workers Carol Crain and Dolores Irvine, all of whom have volunteered at the polls for at least two years, said this election saw a better turnout than did the primaries.
“It’s a beautiful day, which helps in getting people out to vote,” Crain said. “There’s no rioting or anything like that — we’re not that kind of state.”
At the Capitol Visitors’ Center, there was a steady stream of voters, but no crowding or lines in the mid-afternoon. Craig Walters said that is why he decided to come out and vote when he knew it wouldn’t be crowded. He said the election is vital.
“We’re at a crisis — people aren’t nice to each other anymore. The biggest reason I voted today was to restore kindness,” Walters said.
Rhea Dyk voted for the first time at the Visitors’ Center.
“I came out to vote because it’s the most important election ever,” she said. “I never saw the importance before, but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve watched a lot of people fight for their rights, and it’s my constitutional right to vote.”
