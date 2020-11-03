Preliminary results show that Republican incumbent Mike Rounds, a Fort Pierre resident, has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate, while fellow Republican incumbent Dusty Johnson was re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Congratulations to Senator Mike Rounds for a well-earned victory. Mike is a true conservative who always puts the needs of South Dakota families first, and I’m glad to see voters recognized that commitment tonight,” National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, said in a statement.
Early tallies show Rounds bested Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers for the Senate seat, which Rounds has occupied since 2015. Rounds was governor of South Dakota from 2003-2011, and served in the South Dakota Senate from 1991-2001. In the Senate, Rounds serves on several committees: the Committee on Armed Services, the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, and the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs.
Preliminary vote totals show Johnson defeated Libertarian challenger Randy “Uriah” Luallin for the House seat. Johnson has served as South Dakota’s sole U.S. Representative since 2019. Prior to national office, he was a chief of staff to former Gov. Dennis Daugaard. In the House, Johnson serves on the House Agriculture Committee and the Republican Committee on Education and Labor, as well as in the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.
“I am grateful for South Dakota’s trust and support. South Dakotans are honest, hard-working, and bring a lot of practical solutions to the table. Throughout my first term, those are the values I’ve strived to represent in Washington. Voters in our great state support people who get things done. I’m a workhorse and I have energy to burn. During my second term, I’ll continue to put that energy towards policies that move America forward and better our nation,” Johnson said in a statement.
