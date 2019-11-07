Rounds makes good on ‘Dakota Marker’ game wager

S.D. Senator Mike Rounds, left, greets N.D. Senato Kevin Cramer (right) in Rounds’ office.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds has made good on his friendly wager with North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) on the Oct. 26 ‘Dakota Marker’ football game between South Dakota State University (SDSU) and North Dakota State University (NDSU).

The senators bet ice cream from their respective states, SDSU Dairy Bar ice cream and Cass Clay Creamery ice cream from North Dakota.

SDSU lost to NDSU 16-23.

Nov. 7, Rounds hosted an ice cream social for Senator Cramer and his staff.

“The SDSU – NDSU rivalry is a time-honored tradition, and we always look forward to the Dakota Marker,” said Rounds. “This year, with the added excitement of having College Gameday in Brookings, Senator Cramer and I upped the ante with a friendly wager. While the game didn’t turn out like we hoped, we’re proud of the tough fight the Jacks put up, and we’re happy to showcase SDSU ice cream to our colleagues in Washington. The Dairy Bar has some of the best ice cream in the country – no doubt about it.” Rounds added, “We’ll get you in the playoffs – go Jacks!”

Tags

Load comments