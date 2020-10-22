Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., after meeting with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said he would vote for her confirmation, if given the opportunity.
“We had a wonderful discussion about a number of issues that South Dakotans care about, such as the importance of upholding the Second Amendment and the role of Congress – not the judiciary – in making policy decisions," Rounds said of the Wednesday meeting. "During our meeting, she also reaffirmed her commitment to upholding the Constitution as written, and not legislate from the bench. She is a widely-respected legal scholar and judge who will be fair and impartial, as South Dakotans expect from a Supreme Court justice.”
U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., previously committed his full support to Barrett.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.