Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., after meeting with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said he would vote for her confirmation, if given the opportunity. 

“We had a wonderful discussion about a number of issues that South Dakotans care about, such as the importance of upholding the Second Amendment and the role of Congress – not the judiciary – in making policy decisions," Rounds said of the Wednesday meeting. "During our meeting, she also reaffirmed her commitment to upholding the Constitution as written, and not legislate from the bench. She is a widely-respected legal scholar and judge who will be fair and impartial, as South Dakotans expect from a Supreme Court justice.”

U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., previously committed his full support to Barrett.

