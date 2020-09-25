Rounds

Shown is U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., a Fort Pierre resident.

With President Donald Trump expected to announce his nominee to replace the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on Saturday, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., on Thursday said he believes there is a good chance the new justice could be confirmed before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“I’m sending thoughts and prayers to Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s family during this time. I didn’t always agree with her, but I have respect for her. We’re now preparing to fill her vacancy, and I am prepared to vote based on the merits of the nominee,” Rounds, a Fort Pierre resident, said during the Thursday media call.

Rounds said he would wait until there is a nominee before he decides how he will vote on their appointment, and that his decision will be based on the candidate’s merits. He said he met with President Barack Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, just as he met with President Donald Trump’s nominees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Rounds said he intends to give the same due process to Ginsberg’s potential replacement.

Democrats have indicated that they will protest or attempt to delay the nomination, but Rounds said that did not surprise Senate Republicans. He indicated that there “could be repercussions” if the Democrats choose that course of action.

Rounds also addressed the upcoming continuing resolution vote during Thursday’s press call. He said that he voted to proceed with the resolution earlier that day which, if passed, will fund the government until Dec. 11. The final vote on the continuing resolution is scheduled for next Wednesday.

“I don’t like [continuing resolutions], but with the election year, Democrats have made a point that they would not do appropriations because they think they’ll take back the Senate,” Rounds said.

Rounds said he is hopeful that Republicans will retain control of the presidency and the Senate post-election, and he believes that Trump will be re-elected. If Trump loses, however, Rounds is confident there will be a peaceful transfer of power.

“What makes this country special is that we’ve always acknowledged peaceful transfers of power,” Rounds said. “The far left has proven to be violent...we’ll expect a peaceful transition from them too.”

